China announces Fijian PM to visit next week





Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to visit China from August 12-21 Saeed KHAN



Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will visit China next week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday, as part of efforts to strengthen ties in the South Pacific. Rabuka will visit from August 12 to 21, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement. “During the visit, leaders of the two countries will have in-depth exchanges of views on China-Fiji relations and important issues of mutual concern,” they added. Beijing has sought to deepen ties with South Pacific countries, raising concerns among Western allies about its growing influence, particularly in security. Rabuka, who has been cautious about Beijing's expanding security footprint in the Pacific, met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit in San Francisco last year. At the meeting, Xi pledged to help Fiji maintain its “security and sovereignty” and cooperate on infrastructure. And following those discussions, Rabuka said China could help develop Fiji's ports and shipyards and praised Beijing's record of helping his country fight COVID-19, develop agriculture and renovate infrastructure. But the Pacific island nation has sought to strike a delicate balance as China vies for influence in the region with the United States and its allies. During a visit to Australia in October, Rabuka said he preferred to deal with democratic “traditional friends” when asked about China's role in South Pacific security. “Fiji's position is very clear. We are friendly with China today and with the United States forever and we do not want to be caught in the struggle between the superpowers,” he said. China alarmed Western countries when it signed a secret defense pact with the Solomon Islands last year, raising fears it could deploy military forces there. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele visited China in June. After the visit, the country said it would support its government budget with a $20 million injection from Beijing. Beijing said Friday that Rabuka's visit “testifies to the close relations between China and the South Pacific region.” “China hopes to lift our comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect and common development to a new level,” the spokesperson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/china-says-fiji-pm-to-visit-next-week-3e2d59bd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

