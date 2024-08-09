Imran Khan Thinks DDLJ's Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Is The Definition Of Green Flag: He Doesn't Fight Guys





Shah Rukh Khan has been the OG trendsetter and is still in the news for his immortal roles that he has played brilliantly. Fans and even co-actors can never stop obsessing over the master. One of the roles that defined Shah Rukh's career was Raj from Dil Vale Dulhania Le Jayenge and had set the ultimate love goals 30 years ago.

In his recent appearance, actor Imran Khan also spoke about the love boy in the film. During the conversation, Imran was asked what he thought about green flags in cinema. The actor didn't even think about it and mentioned Raj from DDLJ. Imran appreciates the character for taking up traditionally female roles like helping in preparations, serving guests and much more and for not encouraging violence.

Talking to YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, he confessed about his performance in DDLJ, where in the second half of the film, he shows up at this girl's house and he takes on this role which is the traditionally female role, he says I help with the shaadi, I will take mithai here and I will put decorations there and even at the end, when it comes to physical conflict, he doesn't fight with the guys.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan (Raj) falls in love with Kajol (Simran) and goes all the way to impress her family. Raj helps Simran's family as she gets engaged to Kuljeet, who is an alpha male and plans to betray Simran. Raj trusts the process and eventually impresses Simran's mother. Even though his mother gives them a hint and asks them to elope, Raj decides not to cherish love by elopement but by proudly owning it. Even at the end, when he is asked to elope, he never fights back. To this, Imran adds, “He says, I won't do it,” and the fact that at the end of the film, rather than taking the girl and elope, he says I will win the hearts of this entire family, one by one, I will win their hearts. I found it refreshing and very moving and exciting when I first saw the film.

Imran Khan has actively spoken about not encouraging violence and refraining from it. In the same interview, the actor also mentioned how a particular sexual violence scene from his 2008 film Kidnap had devastated him.

