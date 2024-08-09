Khawaja Asif's Viral Statement About Qamar Bajwa And Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had gone to the extent of holding the feet of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to convince him to extend his term, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Asif called former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a talented player, adding that Imran Khan kept trying to grant him a life extension.

The Defence Minister claimed that the PTI founder had even gone to the extent of holding General Bajwa's feet in the presence of then President Arif Alvi.

The thirst for power can make some people lose their humanity. History will tell who tried to deceive whom: the PTI founder or General Bajwa, the Defence Minister said.

“The establishment supported PTI in 2013 and 2018 general elections. Despite what happened later against the PTI founder, Imran Khan continued to demand life extension for General Bajwa,” Khawaja Asif added.

Khawaja Asif also admitted that the incumbent federal government is functioning with the full support of the establishment on various fronts.

“No forgiveness for PTI founder”

Reacting to PTI founder's remarks about tendering conditional apology for May 9 incidents, Khawaja Asif said that even if Imran Khan tenders an apology, no forgiveness will be granted to him.

The May 9 incidents were a rebellion against Pakistan and the PTI founder was the mastermind of the events, the Defence Minister added.

Regarding the trial of suspects in May 9 cases in military courts, Khawaja Asif said that such cases were filed during the previous PTI government. He asked why these cases cannot be filed in military courts now.

Earlier on Wednesday, jailed PTI founder Imran Khan announced that he would tender a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that CCTV footage of the events is made public.

Addressing media persons at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said the footage would help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise, he added.

The PTI founder said his party was the victim of the May 9 incidents, questioning why the evidence was hidden.

Hiding evidence is a crime, Imran Khan said.

