Shah Rukh Khan's Raj in DDLJ is a green flag, says Imran Khan: He assumes traditional female role, he doesn't fight against guys | Bollywood News





“Shah Rukh Khan's Raj in DDLJ is a green flag,” says Imran Khan: “He plays the traditional female role, he doesn't fight with the guys” Shah Rukh Khan became a star after the release of Aditya Chopra's DDLJ, which is still considered one of the most popular films of his career. Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge changed the trajectory of Shah Rukh Khan's career, and 30 years later, it is still considered one of the most influential films of his life. In a recent interview, veteran actor Imran Khan was asked about his idea of ​​green flags in cinema, and he said that he found Shah Rukh Khan's Raj in DDLJ to be a green flag because he reprises traditional female roles and is not an instigator of physical violence.

Talking to YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, he shared, his performance in DDLJ, where in the second half of the film, he shows up at this girl's house and he takes on this role which is the traditionally female role, he says I help with the shaadi, I will take mithai here and I will put decorations there and even at the end when it comes to physical conflict, he doesn't fight with the guys.

You have used up your monthly limit of free stories.

Read more stories for free with an Express account.

Your freedom to access reliable information. Take advantage of our special Independence Day discount

This premium item is free at the moment.

Sign up to read more free stories and access partner offers.

Your freedom to access reliable information. Take advantage of our special Independence Day discount

This content is exclusive to our subscribers.

Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express.

ALSO READ | In Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar Rao plays a red flag who is worse than Kabir Singh

In the film, Raj goes to Simran's (played by Kajol) house to try to impress her family members as she is getting engaged to someone else. To convince the family members, Raj tries to help out around the house, which impresses his mother and aunt. Raj is the exact opposite of Simran's fiancé Kuljeet, who is presented as the alpha male in this storyline, and is presented as the red flag who plans to cheat on his future wife. Imran continued, he says, “I won't do it”, and the fact that at the end of the film, rather than taking the girl and running away, he says I'm going to win the hearts of this entire family, one by one, I'm going to win their hearts. I found that refreshing and very emotional and exciting when I first saw the film, he said.

DDLJ, directed by Aditya Chopra, also starred Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi among others.

Imran Khan has been speaking to the media for a few months now, after his fans started demanding his comeback via social media. He is yet to announce his comeback plans.

Click here for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

First posted on: 2024-08-09 09:01 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-raj-in-ddlj-is-a-green-flag-says-imran-khan-traditional-female-role-isnt-fighting-9503881/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos