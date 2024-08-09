Imran Khan says divorce from Avantika Malik was his decision: I made a choice





Actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got divorced in 2019 after eight years of marriage. In an interview today, the actor opened up about his decision and how he felt it was necessary for both of them to become the “best versions of ourselves”.

Imran appeared on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa and spoke at length about his personal choices in life and career. He recalled that partners are supposed to “empower” and “help” each other, but his marriage lacked that. He said it was an important choice he made. The actor said, “I don't have that sense of shame and stigma about it. It was, ultimately, a choice I made, because I understood that we were in a situation where we weren't helping each other be the strongest and best versions of ourselves.”

He added that he started seeing patterns and realised it was time to make that “difficult decision”. Imran said the divorce had made him stronger in life and that there was nothing wrong with people deciding that they were not happy in their current relationships.

Imran said: “This can happen in long-term relationships. You start falling into patterns that may not be the healthiest. And in this case, for both of us to thrive, we had to make a tough decision. It’s not easy, it’s heartbreaking, it breaks my heart. But ultimately, it’s helped me become healthier and stronger. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people changing their relationship status.”

He acknowledged that a marriage is a contract and two people are committed to making it work. However, he added that if they fail to find happiness even after changing the terms of that contract, they should simply end it. “If that is not the case, then the contract should definitely be changed,” he concluded.

Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2011. The couple has a daughter named Imara. They share custody of their daughter and divide their time to take care of her. The actor is currently dating Lekha Washington.

Published by:

Vineta Kumar

Published on:

August 8, 2024

