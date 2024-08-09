Turkey excludes $2.5 billion Russian S-400 missiles from its new air defense system project

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkey has announced the development of a new air defense project called Steel Dome designed The project was approved at the latest meeting of the Defense Industry Executive Committee, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on August 6. It is worth noting that the S-400 long-range missile system purchased from Russia is not included in the project. Ankara had previously argued that it turned to Russia for these missiles after the US and the EU pressured Russia to obtain them. Country refused to sell necessary defense systems to Turkey.

Steel Dome is described as a “system of systems” due to its integration of various indigenous air defense systems developed by leading Turkish defense companies such as Aselsan, Roketsan And MKE. The project will integrate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to create a multi-layered air defense network.

The main components of Steel Dome include the Aselsans Korkut, Hisar-a+, Gkdemir, Gker, Gkberk, Hisar-o+ and Siper air defense systems. These systems will work together to provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of airborne threats, from low-altitude missiles to high-altitude aircraft.

Roketsan's contributions to the project include several advanced defense systems. Alka realized-The energy weapon system is designed to neutralize drones and other small threats using laser technology. The Bur mobile air defense system provides protection against a wide range of aerial threats with its sophisticated sensors and defensive capabilities. The Sungur air defense missile system provides effective short-range defense against aircraft and missiles. In addition, the Above The Long-Range Missile Defense System is designed for long-range protection, targeting high-altitude and long-range threats, including cruise missiles. Together, these systems aim to respond miscellaneous air threats, improving overall defense capabilities.

TBTAK SAGE (Defense Industries Research and Development Institute) and MKE (Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation) will also play an important role in the project. TBTAK SAGE will focus on research, development and prototyping of critical systems, while MKE will provide advanced weapons and ammunition.

The Steel Dome project aims to create a robust air defense shield by integrating sensors, communication modules, command and control stations, and AI-based decision-making tools. This system will not only strengthen Turkey's defense capabilities but also serve as a deterrent against potential threats.

Turkey's exclusion of S-400 missiles from its new defense project highlights the impact of previous crises with NATO and the United States. The move underscores Turkey's complex position amid ongoing tensions over its acquisition of the Russian-made missile system.

In December 2017, Ankara announced that it had signed an agreement with Russia to purchase two batches of the S-400 missile system, one for immediate delivery and the other as an option. Turkish officials confirmed that an advance payment had been made to Russia for the S-400 systems, the total cost of which is $2.5 billion. They also indicated that this cooperation could evolve into joint production of the S-500 system. in the future.

The purchase of the S-400s has raised serious concerns from the United States and NATO, which have argued that the system could collect intelligence on NATO defense operations and aircraft, and potentially share that data with Russia.

Despite these concerns, the first components of the S-400 system arrived in Turkey on July 12, 2019, as announced by the Ministry of National Defense.

In 2021, the US administration officially withdrew Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program due to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system in 2017.

The United States has repeatedly warned Turkey that activating the S-400 missiles or purchasing a second batch would trigger tougher sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). On December 14, 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey’s Defense Industry Presidency (Savunma Sanayii Bakanl, SSB) and some of its top executives over the S-400 purchase.

At an annual meeting with journalists on December 16, 2023 In Ankara, Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Gler spoke about the S-400 long-range missile system purchased from Russia. Gler subtly indicated that the S-400 system was not currently activeit would be deployed if necessary.

This is a defense system. Don't we use a defensive weapon when someone attacks us? No country launches an attack on another country and says, “I'm going to attack you in two hours.” In war, you have to move your planes, run hundreds of trains. And “Declare mobilization, etc. In other words, it is very difficult for one country to launch an airstrike on another without anyone noticing,” Gler told reporters.

It was already common knowledge that Turkey had not retained the S-400 system In an asset StatusThe revelation that the missiles are stored in an unknown location was made in a speech by former Defense Minister Hulusi Akar during the deliberations of the Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee on November 22, 2022.

Akar did not reveal where the missiles were stored but said they were ready to be deployed if a threat arose and a decision was made. Or the air defense system would be positioned. His remarks indicated that the Turkish government has has postponed plans to activate the S-400s and would not be make a decision on where to deploy them soon.

He also discussed the time it took to transport and deploy the S-400 system, attempting to refute opposition accusations that the missiles were nothing more than a useless salvage.

The S-400 requires transport time [for deployment] and after that 30 minutes according to the manual, but I would say an hour he would be ready at the place has where it was shipped. Everything is ready, so there is no problem, Akar said.

In Turkish media, especially on social platforms, questions have been raised as to why the S-400 system was acquired if it was not will be used. In response to these concerns, reports are sometimes surface claim Reports indicate that the S-400 will be integrated into the Steel Dome project. However, these reports seem to be aimed at responding to public criticism rather than providing concrete plans.

In January Türkiye managed to overcome Some of these diplomatic and defense-related obstacles were removed by approving Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO. As a result, obstacles to the sale of F-16 aircraft and retrofit kits by the United States were removed.and Canada Turkey recently lifted restrictions on the sale of optical materials used in drones. In this context, it is unlikely that it will return to the S-400 issue and face a new crisis.

In an earlier 2020 statement to CNN Trk, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said: [the system] is used or not This is a decision that belongs to the country that owns it. Turkey bought the product it wanted from us. The owner of this system is Turkey. It depends entirely on what Turkey decides. Whether you go to the beach with it, whether you carry potatoes Or mount a machine gun on it for war, keep it in the garage is your right.

Meanwhile, Cavit Alar, a former minister and businessman known for his role as a mediator in the crisis between Turkey and Russia after Turkey shot down a Russian plane that allegedly violated its airspace in 2015, said in an interview with journalist Cansu Amlbel on August 5 that Turkey should seek to get rid of the S-400 system. Alar suggested that there are potential buyers for the S-400, with India being a notable example. He said Russia was unlikely to oppose such a move and stressed that a resolution through dialogue remained a viable option.