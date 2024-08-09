Chinese President Xi Jinping once said that China China can only succeed when the world is doing well. If China succeeds, the world will be even better off. His remarks highlight China’s view of its global significance and how its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) fits into the current world order. Over the past century, China has accomplished rapid growthparticularly since 1978, with the implementation of its reform and opening-up policies.

Colombia officially founded diplomatic relations with China in 1980. Since then, China has become a crucial trading partner. The BRI, launched by Xi in 2013 to expand China's Global Influencehas had mixed success with its various public finance projects in the Global South. One of the best case studies of the ups and downs of the BRI is Colombia, a traditional ally from the United States and a country with a history of conservative and anti-communist governments.

After electing its first left-wing president Gustavo Petro In 2022, this trend reversed more quickly, with China pursuing more aggressive projects and initiatives in the Andean country, and without controversy. Although Colombia has not yet joined the BRI, both countries benefit from a Strategic partnershipsigned in 2023, and China is now Colombia's second-largest trading partner, and it's growing quite rapidly. We see our future as a country that works with everyone, that collaborates with both the United States and China, we reject a Cold War vision in our diplomatic efforts, said a diplomat in the Petro administration in Bogota.

Colombia's closer diplomatic ties with China are not necessarily new. Over the past few decades, many Colombian presidents have visited Chinaas Petro did last October, and hosted dignitaries from the People's Republic. Colombia's most conservative presidents of the last two decades, Alvaro Uribe And Ivn Duquealso visited China.

Through these visits, Colombia and China have signed various agreements and treaties, with China becoming an increasingly common source of financial support for energy, mining, infrastructure, telecommunications and development initiatives. China has also opened a number of bank branches China has invested in the country and provided it with growing reserves of yuan in legal tender and private currency. Little by little, China has become a major economic and financial partner for Colombia.

During President Duque's visit in 2019, the Colombian government launched the Colombia-China Initiative, a mechanism to promote the BRI's connectivity objectives without Colombia formally joining the initiative.

China's efforts have mostly exploited fundamental gaps in consumer markets and public needs. Most of Colombia's geography remains unrelated China has the capacity to reverse this trend. Given trade restrictions and the difficulty of accessing Colombian markets for foreign companies, telecommunications have been a source of financial hardship for most Colombians in recent years. This has given way to Chinese state-affiliated companies such as Huawei and ZTE to meet this need through various programs, including 5G service networks.

Water infrastructure, including running water and drinking water, is also lacking in most parts of the country, particularly in coastal and remote areasleaving an opening for China to provide funding for water access projects. Despite having two coasts on the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, Colombia also lacks port infrastructure become a more important business partner.

These needs are particularly acute in the Colombian Amazon, which remains very difficult to access and lacks public services and basic infrastructure. Finally, China has the opportunity to exploit the serious economic and financial crisis currently affecting Colombia. lack of structure and funding Colombia’s energy and mining industries are booming. Although Colombia is home to significant reserves of key minerals and fossil fuels, a lack of investor interest and weak government policies have made the sector difficult to exploit. Opportunities have opened up, however, for China to enter the sector, particularly through the BRI’s multi-billion dollar public investment program.

These needs have been partially met by Chinese investment. China is now the country's largest supplier of telecommunications and technology, with about 35% of Market share according to data from September 2023. During Petros' visit to China in October, new agreements Agreements on scientific and technological exchanges were also signed, allowing better market access for China.

POWERCHINA COLOMBIA SAS, a local subsidiary of POWERCHINA in Beijing, has been renovate two large water treatment plants in Bogota, thanks to these agreements, and China provided the main financial participation in the Hidroituango dam, the largest hydroelectric dam in Colombia.

Chinese state-owned companies are also said to have built water treatment plants in remote areas of the country. Beijing is also seeking to expand Buenaventura port on Colombia's Pacific coast, which would help attract significant trade and tourism, although the talks have not been transparent.

Additionally, China is funding massive infrastructure projects in Colombia, including the much-anticipated Ocoa River Dam project. Bogota Metroextensions to the Average metro, the Trans-Amazonian Railway system, and the March 2 A highway project in Antioquia and the Caribbean coast. China is buying up troubled mining and energy projects across the country, most of which are owned by local and Western companies.

This includes the Continental gold mine in Buritic, which Zijin Mining bought for $900 million in 2019. China was also acquire China has invested billions of dollars in Canadian oil companies and launched fossil fuel projects with Colombian company Ecopetrol. In addition to these crucial sectors, China has invested billions of dollars in agriculture, education, electricity and other sectors to increase its influence and partnership with Colombia. The prospect of Colombia joining the BRI could significantly accelerate the pace of Chinese investment.

There are still significant problems and scandals surrounding China's crucial investments in Colombia. The human rights situation in China, both domestically and internationally, is appalling.

Thanks to the influence gained through the BRI, investigators discovered that the Chinese government spies on Chinese nationals and uses its economic and political influence to create a harsher political climate and increase surveillance of Chinese nationals abroad. Nickel Hacker Group The organization is believed to be active in Colombia, and the PRC also operates overseas police stations and surveillance networks in neighboring Venezuela, Ecuador, and Brazil. Chinese governance's preference for nationalist dictatorship This also has important implications for the future of democracy in Colombia.

There was also accusations The accusations include non-transparent business practices, gross mistreatment of non-Chinese workers, environmental damage, unethical negotiating tactics such as underbidding, and tensions with indigenous peoples.

These concerns can create tensions with the Colombian population, which is reflected in votealthough most Colombians now say they welcome Chinese investment, even if they are wary of its culture and values. Moreover, the aggressive and secretive way in which China has conducted its business has led to tensions with other trading and strategic partners, including the UNITED STATESChina still has much work to do to create a more open and receptive economic environment, and to reassure its critics about its intentions and goals.

Colombia has traditionally relied on the United States for economic and strategic support. However, with the BRI boosting growth Asia and AfricaColombia now faces a difficult balancing act between its interests with the United States and its growing partnership with China..

When the meeting between Petro and Xi in Beijing was announced, public enthusiasm for such a meeting was considerable. potential deal This would allow concrete steps to be taken for Colombia to join the BRI. However, Petro said Colombia should prioritize strengthening investment ties with countries that better understand its needs, referring to China's problems with integration, democracy and human rights.

Furthermore, as Colombian correspondent Santiago Torrado said reported In 2023, in El Pas, Colombia is not prepared for the Chinese investment boom. According to the orientation and nature of President Petro's meeting with his Chinese counterpart, the main topics discussed were purely diplomatic, particularly focused on the situation of the Bogotá metro. It is therefore understandable that for the Colombian government, relations with China and interests in the BRI are not considered priorities in the short or medium term.

However, it is crucial for Colombia to recognize China not only as a global economic power, but also as an example of resilience and success in overcoming significant challenges.

As China did in its time, Colombia faces uncertain prospects for growth and external development, but through mutual understanding, educational cooperation and joint efforts, the BRI could represent a concrete long-term goal for Colombia, one that promotes its economic recovery and future strength.