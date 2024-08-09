Jokowi receives credentials from 10 LBBP ambassadors





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – President Joko Widodo received the credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (8/8). The ten ambassadors, namely the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Indonesia, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Indonesia, the Ambassador of Tunisia to Indonesia, the Ambassador of Russia to Indonesia, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Indonesia, the Ambassador of Papua New Guinea to Indonesia, the Ambassador of the United States to Indonesia, the Ambassador of Lithuania are based in Singapore, the Ambassador of North Macedonia is based in Canberra and the Ambassador of Slovenia is based in Canberra. President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung were also present. In statements delivered by several ambassadors, a strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Indonesia was reflected. Retired Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir as the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Indonesia, feels honored to be in Jakarta. He also expressed his commitment to continue improving diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, which have been well established for 40 years. Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Indonesia Tanya Dimitrova also felt honored to be able to represent her country in Indonesia. He also said that he would do his best to deepen relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, as the US ambassador to Indonesia, felt like she had come home when she was appointed US ambassador to Indonesia. That's because she served in Indonesia between 1994 and 1996. He also feels honored to be in Indonesia, especially as the United States and Indonesia commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. Meanwhile, Lithuanian Ambassador to Indonesia Darius Gaidys is keen to encourage the development of trade relations with Indonesia. He also hopes to encourage more companies from his country to do business in Indonesia. (Agung Dharmada/balipost)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balipost.com/news/2024/08/09/412962/Jokowi-Terima-Surat-Kepercayaan-10…html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos