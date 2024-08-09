Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's remand extended by 11 days in new Toshakhana corruption case India TV





Image source: REUTERS (FILE) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: The remand of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case has been extended by 11 days, according to local reports. The couple was charged in a new corruption case in Toshakhana and was produced before a makeshift court at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Thursday after their 10-day remand in the case expired.

The trial court approved the 11-day remand and adjourned the hearing till August 19, Geo News reported. The couple was arrested in the new Toshakhana case after a district and sessions court acquitted them on July 13 in an “un-Islamic” marriage case, which would have marked the end of the court cases that kept the cricketer-turned-politician in jail.

Just hours after their convictions were quashed, two teams from Lahore police and the anti-corruption watchdog headed by deputy director Mohsin Haroon showed up at Adiala Jail and “declared the accused arrested.” The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the accused had cooperated with the investigation team only twice in the previous ten days of their remand.

Imran and Bushra Bibi have already spent 24 days in judicial custody in the new Toshakhana corruption case. In this case, the NAB has accused the former couple of purchasing a set of jewellery from the Toshakhana depot and selling it, in violation of the laws. According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts and other such items received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Imran Khan's talks with Pakistani army

Recently, Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked his first anniversary by holding massive rallies across the country and vowed to make concerted efforts for his release. Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022, faces over 200 cases, some of which have been convicted. PTI leaders have said he cannot be kept in jail any longer as he is the leader of the country’s largest party.

Last month, he had expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the powerful military in view of the numerous cases against him, his wife and top party leaders. In a conversation with reporters inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, he expressed his desire for dialogue with the military, saying he had never accused the establishment but had offered constructive criticism. Later, he said the military owed him an apology as he was abducted by paramilitary rangers on May 9 during violent protests across the country.

The Pakistani military, which has ruled the coup-plagued country for years, wields considerable power in politics, security and foreign policy. There is no sign that the military establishment will ease the pressure on him. Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have rejected his offer of a “conditional apology” that could lead to reconciliation with the military, Dawn reported.

PML-N leaders have said Imran Khan should not be pardoned even if he seeks apology for the May 9 riots, after the former prime minister offered to apologise if the involvement of PTI leaders in the May 9 violence is proven. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Thursday said the mastermind of the May 9 incidents is seeking pardon.

“The current government will not last more than two months”

The PTI founder also said that the current coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last more than two months. He said his party wanted justice in the May 9 events, explaining his proposal to initiate dialogue and adding that he had proposed to initiate talks with the army only for the sake of the country.

“These fools do not understand that this government has not more than two months to get out of this. It will collapse in two months,” he said, rejecting any deal with the authorities no matter how long the government kept him behind bars. “The purpose of the cases filed against me and my wife was to break the PTI. (The) NAB has filed four cases against me for gifts from Toshakhana,” he added.

Khan was arrested on August 5 after being convicted in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in connection with several cases.

