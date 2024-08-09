Riots challenge Britain's centuries-old police code

British police can use stun guns and have used tear gas before, but only as a last resort, said Hugo Gorringe, head of sociology at the University of Edinburgh.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer with members of the West Midlands Police. Photo: AFP

The police should also maintain a relationship with the public that gives substance to the historical tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police.

So, rather than specialist riot police tasked with crowd control in France, responsibility for quelling violence in the UK falls to ordinary local law enforcement officers.

Police officers are essentially citizens in uniform and are integrated into the wider community rather than living in military barracks, Gorringe explained.

There is no special anti-riot team. There are police officers who have undergone anti-riot training. They equip themselves, wear their helmets and their protective shields and they intervene.

That's what happened on the streets of Southport in north-west England last Tuesday, when violence first erupted following the murder of three young girls in a knife attack the previous day.

If the police are overwhelmed, trained officers can be mobilised from neighbouring forces.

As violence spread across the country last week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the creation of a standing army of 6,000 officers to police law and order.

But rather than marking a shift to a tougher European model, the announcement was more of a harsh rhetoric signal that properly trained officers would be on standby, Gorringe said.

Police dogs attack a man during an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham, Britain, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The fact that riots in the UK are mercifully rare is partly down to its consent-based policing model, he argued.

Recognizing that too harsh and heavy-handed intervention can make a problem worse, police have often stepped back and arrested people later, with a wave of prosecutions in recent days.

Intelligence gathering and community engagement have also been used to help predict and prevent violence.

“You have to rely on trust and relationships with the community to know where and when to deploy forces,” Gorringe said.

However, West Midlands Police have been criticised after they said they allowed a group of rowdy men, some clearly armed as they destroyed cars and a pub, to gather after community leaders convinced them they would not cause trouble.

These criticisms, along with the shocking images of police fighting hand-to-hand with rioters, call into question the fundamental principles of policing by consent, with Gorringe saying the model is under threat on several fronts.

Kevin Moore, former chief constable of Sussex Police, is among those calling for tougher tactics.

“If you look at the tactics used by European police forces, they don't mess around. They bring out the good old water cannon,” he told the Daily Mail.

London's Metropolitan Police have water cannons, purchased by the city's mayor, Boris Johnson, who later became prime minister, following the 2011 riots.

But Home Secretary Theresa May Johnson, her predecessor as prime minister, refused to authorise their use.

“Where the medical and scientific evidence suggests these powers could cause serious harm, where the operational justification is unclear and where the historic principle of policing by consent could be undermined, I will not give my consent,” May said.

There are also questions about the effectiveness of water cannons in quickly and nimbly combating disorder, Gorringe said.

But he said tear gas may have been appropriate during the violence in Rotherham, northern England, when a hotel housing asylum seekers was targeted.

If the riots continue, then there will be much more justification for the cost of things like water cannons, he added.