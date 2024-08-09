Fuel for five planes for Erdoan's trip to US cost $2.5 million, opposition MP says

A Turkish opposition lawmaker has criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for using five planes during his trip to the United States for a NATO summit in July, revealing that the cost of fuel alone amounted to $2.5 million, the Velev news website reported.

Aysu Bankolu, a Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker, highlighted the costs incurred during Erdoan's visit, which included fuel for a cargo plane that transported the president's official vehicles to Washington. Bankolu pointed out that the $2.5 million fuel cost was equivalent to 83 million liras and was enough to pay one month's pension for 7,000 retirees.

Bankolu stressed that this cost does not include other expenses such as accommodation of ministers, aides and journalists accompanying the president in luxury hotels. “This is just the cost of the planes, not including all the other extravagant expenses,” she said.

The revelation comes amid ongoing criticism of President Erdoğan’s spending habits, particularly in light of Turkey’s economic woes. Critics say the president’s use of public funds for personal comfort is excessive and highlights a growing gap between the government and the financial woes of ordinary citizens.

At the NATO summit, Erdoan's travel was particularly remarkable compared to that of other heads of state and government. Turhan Mez, vice-chairman of the Y (Good) party, noted that the leaders of Sweden and Finland, the new NATO members, shared a single plane, while Erdoan traveled with a fleet.

Erdoan's spending has been under scrutiny for years, with criticism in the past focusing on his fleet of 13 planes and his lavish presidential palace, even as Turkey struggled with its economy.

The extravagant nature of the trip has sparked backlash. Critics say the president's lavish lifestyle is out of step with the reality of many citizens in Turkey, especially as the government imposes austerity measures that disproportionately affect low-income citizens.