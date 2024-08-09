Chinese Trade Handbags for Travel as Experience Economy Booms BNN Bloomberg

Politics
(Bloomberg) — Watching orders dwindle due to the collapse of China's real estate market, factory owner Zheng Weirong decided to take action and protect his steel business from the real estate slowdown.
Banking on a revival in tourism, it shut down a metal bar production line in 2021 and shifted investment to producing container-sized cabins, often used as guesthouses. That move paid off, with demand surging last year after travel resumed in China following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
With 50 full-time employees, it aims to increase its revenue by 30 percent this year to about 130 million yuan ($18 million), an ambitious target amid an economic slowdown and falling consumer spending.
More and more people are looking for travel or quality and beautiful products, said the 38-year-old, who lives in the southern industrial hub of Guangdong. China's consumption will gradually improve, he added.
Zheng’s success reflects a shift in Chinese spending habits: Consumers are spending more on services, even as they remain frugal and refrain from spending lavishly on goods. Services have become a bright spot in a previously sluggish consumption slump, weighing on LVMH Motors and Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and prompting Apple Inc. to cut prices.
The data confirms this. Retail sales of services increased by 7.5% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023, while sales of goods increased by only 3.2%.
This represents both an opportunity and a protection. With services accounting for around 50% of gross domestic product, the sector has significant room for growth before reaching the 75% level seen in the United States or the European Union.
Amid slowing manufacturing activity and the threat of tariffs, greater domestic consumption of services would help Chinese factory owners like Zheng withstand external shocks.
From the central government to local governments, everyone is striving to boost the economy and improve services, he said. The quest for a better life is also booming. It will definitely get better and better.
Recognizing the potential of the service sector and the need to identify domestic growth drivers, China's State Council on Saturday announced sweeping measures to improve service provision. The 20 key measures include increasing spending on restaurants, tourism and accommodation for travelers.
The move comes days after President Xi Jinping led a Politburo meeting last month calling for making service consumption a key lever to boost consumption.
According to Ernan Cui, a Chinese consumer analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, China’s service sector certainly has more room to grow than that of the United States or other advanced economies. However, she noted that Beijing’s policies are still geared toward technology and manufacturing, and that more financial support is needed for the service sector.
Economy Experience
Tianshui, a former Silk Road hub in Gansu province, is a prime example of what economists call an experience economy boom. The city of some 2.9 million welcomed nearly four times as many tourists earlier this year after a video review of its spicy street food went viral. In two months, the city recorded 5.9 billion yuan in tourism revenue, double the tax revenue it collected in 2023.
An extensive high-speed rail network and growing car ownership have made it easier for people to explore lesser-known destinations like Tianshui or venture into the wilderness.
Sales of outdoor gear such as paddleboards and diving equipment more than tripled during the annual shopping festival in June compared with a year earlier, according to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. Sales of road bikes, cycling jerseys and electric skateboards also more than doubled, the data showed.
Shopping malls are very quiet these days. Outdoor activities offer richer experiences and people enjoy being in nature, said Chen Xinyue, a 24-year-old saleswoman working for a camping equipment company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province.
Since the pandemic, many people have become aware of the fragility of life and prefer to live healthier and have fun, she said.
This growing appetite for adventure is also reflected in the way people travel. According to Tongcheng Travel Holdings, bookings for customized tours, which allow small groups to choose their own itineraries, destinations, vehicles and dining options, increased more than tenfold in the first seven months of 2024. This outpaces the 1.9-fold increase in traditional group tours, despite the higher cost of customized tours.
This shows that travelers increasingly value privacy, security and the individual experience of their trips, the online travel agency said in a statement to Bloomberg.
Seize the moment
Desperate to offset falling revenues from land sales, regional governments are capitalizing on the boom in experience by sponsoring new cultural and sporting activities to attract tourists and spur growth.
Guizhou's Rongjiang County has enjoyed great success with its village football league, a carnival featuring football matches, ethnic music and dance and fireworks. More than 12 million people have visited the venue since last May, generating 13 billion yuan in tourism revenue.
The state is now seeking to attract investment from hotel chains in recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds, while pushing for more high-speed trains and football pitches. The strategy is part of the State Council's plan to expand sports facilities and host more events.
Services accounted for 45% of household spending last year, according to official data. That share could rise to more than 50% by 2030, according to a projection by the China Institute for Reform and Development, a think tank based in Hainan province.
But consumer spending remains constrained by modest income growth and falling home prices, which are making homeowners feel less wealthy. During a five-day long holiday in May, travelers took 28.2% more trips but spent only 13.5% more than they did during the 2019 break. That indicates lower per-person spending than before the pandemic and points to a downward trend in consumption.
The key to a recovery in consumption is stabilizing the housing market, Macquarie Group Ltd. economists, including Larry Hu, wrote in a July 30 note.
With that in mind, service providers have kept prices unchanged despite rising costs of raw materials, labor and transportation, a Caixin survey showed this week, as they fear losing market share.
Competitive pressures keep Zheng on his toes. To stay ahead of the curve, he spends most of his time developing new products to meet customer needs and plans to eventually outsource everything except research and development, design and sales.
He too is part of a change in consumption, now favouring practical and durable products rather than the high-end items he previously favoured.
Before, everyone dreamed of Maybach or Mercedes-Benz, but today everyone is turning to domestic new energy vehicles, he said. What we call an improvement in consumption does not necessarily mean an improvement in terms of additional expenses.
Bloomberg LP 2024
|
