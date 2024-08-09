Tom Hoctor: Five (or more) years in opposition – what's next for the Conservative political economy?

Dr Tom Hoctor is a Lecturer in Social Sciences at the University of Bedfordshire. He has published and lectured widely on the ideological orientation of the Conservative Party, the relationship between political theory and economics, and the sociology of work.

Now that the six candidates for the Conservative Party leadership race have been confirmed, the battle lines along which the race will be fought are slowly being drawn.

With forces massed on both sides, the front simplifies around two main explanations for the historic loss suffered on June 24: we were too far to the left camp and the we were too incompetent camps.

The first position argues that the Conservatives lost because they governed as a social democratic party rather than by following purely conservative policies. For those in the “we were too far to the left” camp, this seems to mean that the Conservatives did not put enough emphasis on tax cuts and immigration, leading to a flight of votes to the right-wing reformist party.

The incompetence camp cites the chaotic tenures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as a blow to the Conservatives’ reputation for good governance. But over the past 14 years, the Conservatives have sometimes been very competent, the problem being that they have done the wrong things.

The roots of both analyses lie in Johnson’s overwhelming majority in December 2019 and his torrid premiership. It is therefore incumbent upon us to examine the Johnson government’s record carefully.

One way to look at the 2019 majority is that it was achieved on the basis of a simple prospectus: Getting Brexit DoneGiven that Brexit was a right-wing movement famous cause In the three decades leading up to the EU referendum, it is easy to see why this argument is appealing.

It should be noted, however, that by the time Johnson campaigned on his Get Brexit Done plan, the government had been paralysed for three years and, in hindsight, the result showed that the coalition was likely to be unstable; the Conservative vote fell 3% in southern constituencies in favour of maintainingmany of which eventually fell in 2024.

Another way of looking at Johnson’s majority is to consider that much of the appeal of key constituencies in the North and Midlands was levelling up. The rarely acknowledged degree to which reformist voters agree with proposals such as higher taxes for the rich (69%) and higher taxes for big corporations that exploit ordinary people (74%) This throws a bit of a spanner in the works of the “we were too far to the left” camp.

For the competence crowd, the problem with the Johnson government is not so much what it has done as what it has not done. It has made big promises, notably on levelling up and immigration, but has failed to deliver.

Aside from the vaccine rollout, its response to the global outbreak has been slow, cruel and has led to much suffering. To top it all off, No. 10 party while Rome burnsIt was definitely a bad image.

But Johnson, despite his many flaws as a day-to-day prime minister, was right about the levelling-up strategy, at least in broad outline. Between 2010 and 2019, the UK grew at an annual rate of between 1% and 3%. That puts Britain consistently in the top tier. the bottom half of OECD countries.

Disparities between salary and employment levels persists aggressively across UK regions and while London and the South East are experiencing steady growth above the UK averageother regions including the North East, East Midlands and Wales fall well belowThe difference between 2% and 1.4% may seem small, but over time that 0.6% gap really starts to add up.

In classic Johnson style, Levelling Up was a fantastic slogan that was backed by a fairly thin policy. The funds allocated to Levelling Up were substantial: around 10 billion were allocated. However, only around ten percent of this was actually spent; to make matters more complex, EU funds were previously worth around 5.5 billion per yearwhich means that in practice the cumbersome, bureaucratic and politicized tender process ended up reducing funding by around 4 billion.

However, there is no clear path to a Conservative government in the next two election cycles that does not make an attempt to understand a) why this slogan resonated so much and b) why it has become a veritable Horlicks in practice.

What would a second attempt at Levelling Up look like? First, it should focus on content as much as on form. It must be built on solid economic foundations.

This means that in addition to new regional development programmes, a serious examination of the causes of low private investment is needed, as well as changes in the tax system to encourage businesses to spend capital rather than store it. Rishi Sunak did this during his time as ChancellorThis should be retained and expanded.

Second, the Party must address the issues facing the working-age population: good jobs (or lack thereof), housing, childcare, training and skills.

To take the example of child care, conservatives need to abandon the simplistic argument that there is no money. In a well-organized economy with decent levels of investment, child care pays for itself through higher tax revenues. It is also good for families in general and would likely produce some of the law-and-order effects that conservatives tend to associate with the police and the courts.

Third, he must carefully define his line against Labour in areas where he can really score points. If the Conservatives campaign on abolishing social security and cutting capital gains tax, they will be assailed on the podium and will gain little ground on Labour and the Liberal Democrats in the mid-term local and national elections.

Immigration will undoubtedly be a major divisive issue, but it is a double-edged sword: nothing the Conservatives do will ever be good enough for Nigel Farage. To fight coherently on this issue, the Conservatives must think about why they are not good enough for Nigel Farage. Net migration more than doubled under Johnson's leadership, to levels unprecedented even in the supposedly wild mid-2000s.

The answer to this question is not a new high-profile deal with the Mongolian government to send asylum seekers to the Gobi Desert. If a qualified Brit can do the job, there is no need to sponsor a visa. It is as simple as that.

Boring economic measures to boost private investment and raise wages, combined with policies to encourage skills development in sectors such as health, social care and engineering, will be more effective than threats of sabotage. Such discreet proposals as this have the added advantage, unlike fanciful numerical targets or the militarisation of the Channel, of having a chance of working.

The Conservatives have long portrayed themselves as the party of tough decisions and they are about to face a real challenge. Inevitably, people will be unhappy with the outcome of this leadership election.

Unfortunately, no comfortable synthesis between “we were too left” and “we were too incompetent” is possible; both positions ignore too many inconvenient features of the party’s record since 2010. It will take a courageous and agile leader to understand and communicate this to members, and then to voters.

But if the Conservatives are to recover, they will have to present a more convincing version of the economy than they have in a long time. Tough but timely decisions could mean the difference between spending five years in opposition or staying in it for much, much longer.

This is the second part of a two-part series, the first of which was published yesterday.