Meet America's New Giant Pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao

SAN DIEGO The governor of California flew in to attend the cubs' premiere. A crowd of media gathered inside the zoo, while the city of San Diego warned of traffic jams ahead of the highly anticipated event Thursday.

The San Diego Zoo rolled out the red carpet for the first public introduction of its famous residents, already dressed in black and white outfits. The two giant pandas, the first to enter the United States in two decadesseemed unfazed by all the attention, sunbathing and eating bamboo in their new home.

For years, the Chinese government has loaned pandas to zoos around the world in a practice called “panda diplomacy.” The furry ambassadors have long been a symbol of Sino-American friendship, ever since Beijing gave a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 1972.

But in recent years, China has stopped renewing panda loans to zoos and recalling animals it had given to Western countries as relations deteriorated. The San Diego Zoo's previous pandas left in 2018 and 2019.

Then in February, the China Wildlife Conservation Association announced it was sending two more pandas to San Diego and also signing agreements with the zoo in the Spanish capital, Madrid. allay fears Beijing ended its historic panda diplomacy. The San Diego pandas arrived in June and acclimated to their new home before being seen by the public.

“This is about something much deeper, much richer, than the two magnificent pandas that we’re celebrating,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the opening ceremony that included dancing, music and remarks from Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng and other local officials. “This is about celebrating our shared humanity.”

On the occasion, Newsom proclaimed August 8 “California Panda Day” and recognized the San Diego Zoo as the first organization in the United States to establish a panda conservation program in cooperation with China.

Xie said he met someone on his flight who had traveled from Washington, D.C., to see the pandas.

“Two little panda fans from California have written me several letters offering to give grizzly bears to China to get pandas,” Xie said, drawing laughter.

Only four other giant pandas currently live in the United States, all at Zoo Atlanta. Smithsonian's National Zoo to Welcome New Panda Pair The last cubs born in the United States will return to China by the end of the year, in November. Under the loan agreement, U.S. zoos typically contribute $1 million a year to China's conservation efforts against wildfires, and all cubs born in the United States must return to China before they are 4 years old.

The San Diego Zoo's two pandas were born at the Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base in China's Sichuan province.

Yun Chuan is an almost 5-year-old male panda described by the zoo as gentle, kind and adorable. He is the grandson of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, who both lived at the San Diego Zoo for more than a decade. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was the fourth cub born at the zoo.

Xin Bao is an almost 4-year-old female panda described by the zoo as a sweet and spirited introvert with a cute round face and big ears.

“Its name means ‘treasure of prosperity and abundance,’” Ambassador Xie said. “We hope it brings you good luck,” he added. He also mentioned China, California’s largest trading partner, as well as the state’s large Chinese community and abundance of Chinese tourists.

Among the biggest panda fans were two children who proudly wore Panda Ridge T-shirts and carried stuffed animals around the zoo Thursday morning.

Pandas are their favorite animals, if only you could see what our house looks like in terms of stuffed animals, said their father James Metz.

It was also her 7-year-old daughter's birthday, making it an especially special occasion. The family has been eagerly watching live broadcasts of the pandas from China for weeks, in anticipation of the bears' arrival.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao were hanging out and relaxing after eating, Metz said.

At the ceremony, officials unveiled a portrait of one of the panda's grandmothers, who lived at the zoo for more than 20 years. It was created by California artist Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating images of Hope in former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.