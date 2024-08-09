Politics
Can Keir Starmer's relationship with the civil service be permanently reset?
Jill Rutter looks back at the new government's ongoing 'reset' of the civil service.
Before “riot” became the R-word for August, “reset” was the word that dominated July as the new government began its work.
Resets have taken place everywhere: in relations with the EU and its key European allies; with the devolved governments of Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast; with the mayors of the major city regions; with public sector workers (notably by resolving the junior doctors’ pay dispute and fully respecting the recommendations of the pay review committee).
But one of the most notable changes has been in the civil service. This reset began when newly appointed ministers went to their departments and made clear their willingness to work with the civil service rather than seeing it as an obstacle to achieving their goals. They stressed that they would now listen to them, rather than ignore their advice. Keir Starmer even published a video message to public service, saying from the outset: “I want you to know that you have my trust, my support and, above all, my respect.”
The new government has sought to end a relationship that had become toxic between ministers and civil servants. While this relationship deteriorated in many departments as the government struggled to negotiate and implement Brexit, the Blair government, which came to power after 18 years of Labour opposition, also tended to value the policy advice of its special advisers and thus devalued the role of civil servants in policymaking.
Relations between ministers and civil servants made a hasty dive under Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, with many long-serving permanent secretaries being sacked. The climax came under Liz Truss, when she and her chancellor sacked the permanent secretary to the Treasury on their first day in office. She has since branded the civil service part of a deep state, telling a conference in the US that those who join government are essentially activists” who were determined to frustrate her. It is fair to say that her term as Prime Minister could have lasted longer if she had been frustrated a little more.
The fine words spoken when Starmers arrived at 10 Downing Street have been followed by concrete action. The new government has abandoned the arbitrary staffing targets The government has replaced the old measures with efficiency demands large enough to plug some of the black hole in the year that Rachel Reeves identified in her financial audit. Other spending on government communications and consultancy is also being cut. This is a more sensible approach that gives departments more latitude in managing their budgets. Previously, permanent secretaries viewed initiatives such as cutting the civil service as a hostile act.
The new administration’s sensitivity in its dealings with the civil service should come as no surprise. Keir Starmer was permanent secretary before he became prime minister, the first former civil servant to hold the post since Harold Wilson in 1964. Starmer’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, was permanent secretary in Northern Ireland and second permanent secretary in Whitehall. The chancellor, who is proud of her early career as an economist at the Bank of England, is married to a very senior civil servant.
There are, however, areas where we will have to be careful. The government has brought in a number of people from outside the civil service into departments, using the exception process authorised by the Public Service Commission for senior positions. First, there was the parachuting in of Emily Middleton as Director General at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology to design the government's new digital hub. She previously worked at Starmerite think tank Labour Together before joining Public Digital. More questions we are asked on the appointment of Ian Corfield to a Treasury directorship, despite his past donations to Rachel Reeves. If Labour wants to uphold public service values, it must demonstrate its commitment to appointment processes that support its impartiality.
Other civil servants have returned to take on roles under the new mandates that were the centrepiece of Starmer’s general election strategy. These roles appear to overlap with existing structures. The government needs to be transparent about the terms of all these appointments, and also about the roles and responsibilities of those who remain in their current posts, to avoid them becoming a recipe for conflict and inaction.
Second, the government will need to make a quick decision on who and how to replace the current Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, who was appointed by Boris Johnson in 2020. admitted He will leave office in a few months. He was very clearly a choice of Downing Street and Dominic Cummings. later claimed of putting Case in the position in order to influence Johnson once the prime minister stopped listening to him.
Any cabinet secretary must have the confidence of the Prime Minister, but also of the Cabinet and the civil service. The government must therefore hold an open process and make it clear that it wants a wide range of candidates to come forward. They should then be subject to a sufficiently rigorous competition to ensure that they can both be credible to ministers and provide the leadership to the civil service that Case has shown himself incapable of. This would avoid any appearance of frame-up.
Third, the government must be clear about the high standards it expects of the civil service in return for respect for its right to advise. This means that ministers must be clear about what they expect of their officials and hold them to account when they fail. It also means that the civil service must be more willing to be formally held to account when it believes that ministers’ plans are not achievable. No one is well served when accountability degenerates into a passing of the buck between ministers and officials, which undermines public trust. It means that ministers must be forced to confront the very difficult choices that their commitments entail.
The relationship between the two countries is off to a good start, and it would be good to re-establish productive collaboration between ministers and officials across government. But the early honeymoon weeks are the easy part of these relationships that will be tested when things start to go off the rails.
By Jill Rutter, Senior Researcher, The UK in a Changing Europe.
