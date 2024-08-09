Hong Kong business community studies spirit of President Xi's reply letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs





HONG KONG — Seven Hong Kong chambers of commerce have jointly held a seminar to study the spirit of Chinese President Xi Jinping's reply letter to representatives of Hong Kong entrepreneurs of Ningbo origin in east China's Zhejiang province. Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the seminar that the Hong Kong business community should take on the roles of actor, pioneer, contributor and innovator, realizing Hong Kong's mission and responsibilities in comprehensively deepening reform and promoting modernization with Chinese characteristics. Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Paul Chan said the HKSAR Government will strive to unite the strengths of patriotic communities who love Hong Kong and their hometown, and give full play to their respective advantages to integrate into national reform and development. Ningbo is well-known for its large number of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs like Pao Yue-kong and Run Run Shaw. The descendants of the pioneering generation of Hong Kong entrepreneurs born in Ningbo, including Pao Pui-hing and Chao Kee-Young, recently wrote to Xi Jinping to report on their efforts to support national development and express their commitment to the modernization of the motherland. “Hong Kong's prosperity and stability depend on the support of the motherland. We must bear in mind the mission entrusted by President Xi and make new contributions to realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation,” Pao Pui-hing said. Representatives from seven chambers of commerce, including the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Chinese Manufacturers Association, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Federation of Industries, the Hong Kong Property Developers Association, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association, said they will study and implement the spirit of the reply letter, seize opportunities and play their part in the country's further reform and opening-up.

