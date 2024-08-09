The Harris-Trump debate is already shaping up to be another historic turning point in an extraordinary campaign.





CNN —

President Joe Biden had banked on the June presidential debate to turn around a race that was slipping away from him.

Donald Trump may now be making a similar bet after backtracking on agreeing to debate on ABC next month as his new Democratic opponent enjoys growing momentum.

Trump clearly doesn't believe he'll suffer the kind of debacle that ended Biden's campaign, but his decision and his call for two more debates on NBC and Fox, which Vice President Kamala Harris did not agree to, reveal an emerging truth about the election.

After a turbulent week for Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Trump suddenly seems like old news, a crushing new experience for a former president who prides himself on leading the narrative.

A major test for both candidates

The lead-up to the September 10 debate, assuming it happens, will be intense, and the truncated nature of the new campaign means it could create another historic pivot point on the winding road to the White House.

Trump is already playing his idiosyncratic expectations game by disparaging the skills of his opponent, who could be the first Black woman and South Asian president. At a news conference Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort, he compared Harris unfavorably to Biden, whom he has long argued lacks the mental acuity to serve. “She’s actually not as smart as he is. I don’t think he’s very smart either, by the way. I’m not a big fan of his brain,” Trump said.

The matchup also promises to be an extreme test for Harris. The vice president has a mixed record in debates, where she performed strongly early in her failed 2020 presidential campaign. But on other occasions, she has struggled. And her most unflattering moments in office have come when she has been asked to explain her positions or answer tough questions in key interviews.

But as she gains confidence as a Democratic candidate, Harris is a more accomplished politician than she was four years ago, and her supporters are eager to see her use her skills as a former prosecutor to take on the four-time indicted former president.

Harris criticized Trump for changing his mind about the ABC debate and said she was happy to have a conversation about a second meeting later. “I’m glad he finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I look forward to that and I hope he’ll be there,” she told reporters before boarding Air Force Two in Detroit.

After Harris upended the campaign in less than three weeks, Trump showed at his press conference that he was still searching for an effective response.

The former president appears to be mourning the fight against Biden, 81, and denying the early success of the new, energetic Democratic ticket. Asked why he wasn’t doing more to campaign and counter Harris’s frantic campaign rollout, Trump replied: “I’m way ahead and I’m letting their convention play out.” He insisted he hadn’t recalibrated his strategy at all, as he made the same arguments that the United States is overwhelmed by open borders and immigrant crime.

But there is a growing sense that her campaign needs such a reboot. Harris has erased the former president’s previous advantage over Biden, with the race now neck and neck in the latest CNN poll of polls. A new Marquette Law School poll released Thursday morning found Harris leading 52% to Trump’s 48% among registered voters nationally.

Trump’s problem isn’t that there aren’t strong arguments against Harris and her new running mate: Millions of Americans are suffering from rising prices and are hounded by economic insecurity. The world is an increasingly dangerous place as America’s enemies unite to challenge Washington’s power. And Harris is intimately tied to everything the unpopular Biden administration has done on these issues. The new Democratic team has not proposed concrete policies to address these problems, and the vice president has yet to take detailed questions from reporters or give a major television interview. And many Republicans and right-wing independents are receptive to Trump’s arguments about the crisis at the southern border, even though arrivals of undocumented migrants have declined since Biden stepped up enforcement earlier this year.

But Trump fails to make these arguments effectively because he is stewing over his personal grievances. His typically off-kilter press conference at one point even featured a comparison between the size of his audience and that of Martin Luther King Jr.

The former president also appears willing to run for reelection if he loses, falsely insisting Thursday that the Democratic Party’s nomination change was unconstitutional. “We have a Constitution. It’s a very important document, and we live by it,” Trump said, seemingly unaware of the irony of such comments coming from a former president who tried to steal the 2020 election and threatened the fabric of American democracy.

In a statement, Harris' campaign tried to portray Trump's ramblings as evidence that he is losing, at a time when it has sought to portray Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, as odd people.

Donald Trump took a break to put on pants and hold a public news conference, the campaign said in a statement that included the walkout. He hasn’t campaigned all week. He won’t be traveling to any key states this week. But he’s really angry that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are drawing big crowds to battleground states.

Trump’s strategy Thursday was familiar. He reinserted himself into a news cycle he was losing with a dark, dystopian message. “We are living in the most dangerous time I have ever known for our country,” he said, and he predicted a Great Depression and World War III if he is not elected.

Her return to the politics of fear and her dark tales of American carnage contrast with the lightness and joy that erupted at huge Democratic rallies this week after Harris named her as her running mate and they embarked on a joint journey through the key states that will decide November's election.

Despite fears of a recession, unemployment currently stands at 4.3% and economic growth is solid. No credible economist predicts a return to the 25% unemployment rate of the 1930s. And with American power challenged by dictatorial leaders in Russia, China and North Korea, and wars raging in the Middle East and Ukraine, there is no sign that a third world conflagration is imminent.

The mood of the 2024 campaign has shifted with remarkable speed. Three weeks ago, on Thursday, Republican delegates left their convention in Milwaukee optimistic about Trump’s chances, with many predicting a landslide election victory after his provocative response to an assassination attempt supercharged his campaign.

Trump seems stuck in a political paralysis today. But he is unlikely to stay that way. His entire political career, and his 2024 campaign in particular, have been a textbook case of how he has seized on near-existential threats and used them for political gain. After all, this is a former president who exploited a mug shot taken in a Georgia prison to build a primary campaign that crushed his rivals on the grounds that he was the victim of political gain.

Harris' success so far has been in bringing the election back to a close race in a polarized nation.

But despite the crowd's enthusiasm this week, the vice president has yet to prove herself in the fiery heat of a national presidential election. And the road to 270 electoral votes for Democrats still appears fraught with challenges, even if there are signs that the vice president could reclaim some battlegrounds.

Trump advisers insisted Thursday that an early rebound from Harris was expected.

“They’re celebrating the return of voters they should have had in the first place,” one official told reporters. “They know, as we do, that the fundamentals of the race have not changed.” The official added: “When you ask voters whether they prefer to go back to the Trump economy or stay with the Biden economy, we win two to one.”

This is why many Republicans believe that their version of reality will soon take over.

The honeymoon period will soon end, Trump insisted Thursday.

But the former president shows little sign that he knows how to do it.

