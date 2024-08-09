Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | Attending the LIKE 2 Festival at JCC Senayan, President Jokowi presented a Fund Service Certificate and a Social Forestry Decree Attending the LIKE 2 Festival at JCC Senayan, President Jokowi presented a Fund Service Certificate and a Social Forestry Decree

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the Environment-Climate-Forest-Energy (LIKE) 2 Festival, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan, DKI Jakarta Province, Friday (09/09/2024). This festival will be held from 8 to 11 August 2024 at Hall A & BJCC Senayan, Jakarta.

During the event, the President also handed over to 15 representatives the beneficiaries of the Community Fund services and the Circular Economy Financing Services, as well as the TORA Decree and the Social Forestry Decree, the TORA-Social Forestry Decree for the rejuvenation of popular palm oil.

After handing over the social forest, TORA, palm oil people's decrees and Environmental Fund service certificates to the community, the President and his entourage visited the LIKE 2 Expo festival at JCC Senayan Jakarta.

During the review, the President told the press that he appreciated the public's concern for issues related to the environment and combating the impacts of climate change, as he believed this could not be done by the government alone.

“Yes, I really, really appreciate it.trespect, concern of the community, community groups, civil society towards issues related to the environment, environmental protection, the fight against the impacts of climate change,WhichThis does not meanwillThis can be done by the government itself, by one country, but all countries must do it. “Because everything requires a movement from the community, from the government together, so that we can create a sustainable earth,” the President said.

Because, according to the President, if this is not done, it will affect the quality of life of the community.

“And if we cannot protect the environment, the environment that is not maintained will have the greatest impact on our quality of life, whether it is in the form of disease, whether it is in the form of drought, then the pressure on food, I think, is what we have to pay attention to together is the sector that is exerting the most pressure. “Indeed, it is the energy sector, the big mines are there and it also starts with the forestry sector,” he said.

Therefore, the President continued, all mining operations must have nurseries as well as environmental restoration and forest rehabilitation. concern Ministry of Forests.

“The forestry sector and the energy sector anticipate that if we get it wrong in managing them, it will put the greatest pressure on our environment, which is why I always say that any mining operation must have a nursery. Environmental restoration, forest rehabilitation concern from the Ministry of Forests, I always pass it on,” he said.

The Community Fund Service Certificate Program aims to facilitate communities, especially the younger generation, in carrying out environmental restoration activities, circular economy, tree planting and other green actions. The Land Reform Objects Decree (SK TORA) is a policy that provides communities with opportunities to manage forests and lands with the aim of empowering and equalizing the economy.

The Social Forestry Program is a form of sustainable forest management that is implemented within state forest areas or customary forests established by local communities or based on community customary laws. Meanwhile, the Smallholder Palm Oil Rejuvenation Program is part of efforts to increase the productivity and quality of Indonesian palm oil products, particularly those produced by smallholder palm oil plantations.

On this occasion, a social forest decree was handed over with a green decree covering an area of ​​1,070,280 hectares, a blue decree covering an area of ​​43,011 thousand hectares. Then, including social forests, namely customary forests, an area of ​​15,879 hectares was handed over to customary law communities, and from the TORA decree, a popular oil palm decree was handed over an area of ​​37,000 hectares for the rejuvenation of popular oil palms.

The President was also accompanied at the event by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Forestry and Environment Siti Nurbaya, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Agus. Harimurti Yudhoyono. (FID/ABD)