Politics
'This silver medal is gold for us': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra in phone call, asks about his injury
Last updated:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and athlete Neeraj Chopra.
Chopra on Thursday became the first Indian track and field athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals with a silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Games.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on top athlete Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on winning the silver medal in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra was the favourite to win gold for India in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics but despite his season-best throw of 89.45m in his second attempt, the 26-year-old had to settle for silver. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem cleared the 90-metre mark twice in the final on Thursday (August 8) to win the gold, which is also the first individual gold in Olympic history for a Pakistani.
While the Prime Minister told Chopra that he had made the nation proud, the latter regretted that he could not clinch the gold medal and excel due to his injuries.
However, the Prime Minister praised Chopra's efforts and said, “You have done your best despite the injuries and we are proud of you. This silver medal is for us.” Chopra replied that he would work harder in the future.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the Chopra family on his return to Haryana for supporting him so fervently. He asked him about his injuries and added, “Let us discuss the event in detail when we meet.”
Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! He has demonstrated his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal, PM Modi wrote on X on Thursday. He will continue to motivate countless aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud, he added.
Follow here for live updates from Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Stay updated with the latest news from the 2024 Olympics. Explore India at the Paris Olympics 2024 today. Check the updated list of medal count of the Paris Olympics 2024. Check the results of the events of the Paris Olympics 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/sports/pm-modi-dials-neeraj-chopra-congratulates-him-on-winning-silver-medal-asks-him-about-injury-9010260.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump predicts more 'couch time' with Xi if he wins
- 'This silver medal is gold for us': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra in phone call, asks about his injury
- U.S. Women's Soccer, Reinvigorated By Trio Of Stars, Will Play For Olympic GoldExBulletin
- Local farmers show support for Donald Trump with huge sign in field
- Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been canceled due to a security threat. #BBCAnews
- COVID-19 becomes 10th leading cause of death in US as deaths fall 6%
- Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | Attending the LIKE 2 Festival at JCC Senayan, President Jokowi presented a Fund Service Certificate and a Social Forestry Decree Attending the LIKE 2 Festival at JCC Senayan, President Jokowi presented a Fund Service Certificate and a Social Forestry Decree
- EasyJet cancels 21 UK flights due to cabin crew strike
- NFL on Peacock: Which Platforms Do You Need to Watch Football This Year?
- The Harris-Trump debate is already shaping up to be another historic turning point in an extraordinary campaign.
- men's team gold medal table tennis match-Xinhua
- Hong Kong business community studies spirit of President Xi's reply letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs