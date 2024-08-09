'This silver medal is gold for us': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra in phone call, asks about his injury

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on top athlete Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on winning the silver medal in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra was the favourite to win gold for India in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics but despite his season-best throw of 89.45m in his second attempt, the 26-year-old had to settle for silver. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem cleared the 90-metre mark twice in the final on Thursday (August 8) to win the gold, which is also the first individual gold in Olympic history for a Pakistani.

While the Prime Minister told Chopra that he had made the nation proud, the latter regretted that he could not clinch the gold medal and excel due to his injuries.

However, the Prime Minister praised Chopra's efforts and said, “You have done your best despite the injuries and we are proud of you. This silver medal is for us.” Chopra replied that he would work harder in the future.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Chopra family on his return to Haryana for supporting him so fervently. He asked him about his injuries and added, “Let us discuss the event in detail when we meet.”

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! He has demonstrated his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal, PM Modi wrote on X on Thursday. He will continue to motivate countless aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud, he added.

