Donald Trump said he would “get along very well with China,” recalling a moment with President Xi Jinping on a “nice couch” at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday.

At his Florida property, the former president gave his press conference since the announcement of the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket on Tuesday for the Democratic Party.

In response to a question about combating the spread of disinformation, he said: “There's a lot of disinformation circulating about China, and there's a lot of disinformation circulating about many different places. I think I'm going to get along very well with China. Chinese President Xi and I are very good friends, we've met here, we've met there.”

The former president then pointed to the area in front of him where the journalists were.

He added: “We had a nice couch there. Unlike what we have right now. Right now, we have you.”

Former President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2019. Trump said in his Mar-a-Lago speech that he would get along very well with China and recounted to attendees a moment he shared with President Xi Jinping on a luxurious couch at his Florida estate.

Trump then said that he and President Xi had had good relations until the COVID-19 outbreak, predicting that they would have a positive relationship again if he were re-elected.

“I blamed him for COVID and I broke our relationship, but I think we're going to have a great relationship and I think it's going to be mutually beneficial, but we can't have that when China is taking advantage of the United States, and that's what they were doing as you well know,” he said.

In January 2020 Policy reported President Trump said during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that his relationship with the Chinese leader has “probably” never been better. According to the outlet, he said: “Our relationship with China has probably never been better… He’s for China, I’m for the United States, but other than that, we love each other.”

According to PolicyDays before the United States recorded its first death from COVID-19, the former president praised the Chinese government for his transparency and work to defeat the virus. The outlet also compiled a list of 15 times Trump praised China's work to try to prevent the spread of the disease in the early months of 2020.

He later changed his tune, repeatedly calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” prompting accusations of racism.

In August 2020, Trump revealed that it had been a long time since he had spoken to President Xi following the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: Fox Sports Radio“I had a great relationship with President Xi. I like him, but I don't have the same feelings today,” Reuters reported.

On August 17, COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in the United States, where deaths have surpassed 1,000 per day and nationwide cases have surpassed 5.4 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. reported.

As Trump has promoted his relationship with the Chinese leader, some Chinese netizens have shown approval of Walz's announcement as a Democratic running mate.

Minnesota Gov. Walz has ties to China, having taught at a Chinese high school in the city of Foshan in the southeastern province of Guangdong from 1989 to 1990. He said the United States should stand firm on China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, while expressing support for seeking common ground with the superpower where possible.

Walz's approval rating has surged since he was announced as Vice President Harris' running mate, though that of Trump's pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has declined, according to a YouGov poll.

