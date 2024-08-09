Britain gets huge boost as military acquires new robotic drones to take out targets inside country | World | News





The UK, in collaboration with the US and Australia, has tested futuristic unmanned aerial vehicles powered by AI, allowing human operators to locate, disable and destroy ground targets. This groundbreaking initiative, which includes experts from the government's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), is the first use of autonomous and AI sensing systems in a real-time military environment – and marks a major milestone for the landmark trilateral AUKUS defence pact signed in 2021. The successful trial focused on collaborative AI and autonomy with British allies, with the aim of reducing the time it takes to identify enemy targets and operating with reduced risk to life. This involved multiple drones from each nation operating together in the same airspace to achieve a common outcome, while being augmented by an AUKUS AI team. What the Defense Ministry calls a “seamless exchange of data and control between the three nations” demonstrated the progress AUKUS has made over the past three years.

Commodore Rachel Singleton, Head of the Defence Artificial Intelligence Centre (DAIC) and UK Lead of the AUKUS AI and Autonomy Working Group, explained: “Resilient and autonomous AI technologies provide the opportunity to develop, test and trial AI models on autonomous systems.” The AUKUS partnership is essential to ensure the future interoperability of systems developed by each country. Military personnel from one country will benefit from the support of capabilities developed by all three countries. The trial is part of a series called AUKUS Resilient and Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Technologies (RAAIT). AUKUS continues to develop and deploy AI and autonomy technologies in a safe and responsible manner with the goal of ensuring “meaningful and context-appropriate human control.”

The technology is developing at a rapid pace and, once proven, will be integrated into national platforms. The Defense Department hopes it will provide the military with an operational advantage through faster response to current and future threats. Through this pact, new platform protection capabilities are being tested, such as the protection of armored vehicles against electronic warfare, laser and GPS attacks. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson explained: “Working in this way with the AUKUS countries means our militaries benefit from greater interoperability and access to the most advanced AI across all three countries. “This also opens up opportunities for sovereign industrial partners.”

AUKUS is a pioneering defence and security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that supports both Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security and the rules-based international order. The plan has two pillars. The first aims to help Australia acquire its first fleet of nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines. The second pillar aims to deepen cooperation on a range of “cutting-edge military technologies to enhance the military advantage of the UK and its allies”. The spokesperson added: “This allows us to ensure that we have the capabilities needed to defend against rapidly evolving threats.”

