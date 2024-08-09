Turkey formally requests to join International Court of Justice over South African genocide targeting Israel





Latest developments Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announcement On August 8, his country officially submitted a request to join South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, which Hamas welcomed the decision shortly after Fidan's statement. If Turkey's request is approved, it will facilitate the submission to the ICJ of the interpretation of the provisions of the genocide treaty that are at issue in this case. Emboldened by the impunity it enjoys for its crimes, Israel is killing more and more innocent Palestinians every day, Hakan said. said The international community must do its part to end the genocide and exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters. Turkey will make every effort in this direction. Hamas said in an official statement following Fidans' announcement that the move is an affirmation of support for [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and the brotherly Turkish people for the Palestinian cause. Fidan initially announced Turkey's intention to join the case on May 1. Turkey is the fifth country to submit a request to join the case after Spain, Mexico, Colombia, NicaraguaAnd Libya. Expert analysis Since October 7, Erdogan has been trying to develop a multidimensional strategy aimed at undermining Israel’s international reputation and its determination to defeat Hamas. In the process, Ankara has lost its own reputation among its allies. Its decision to block all NATO cooperation with Israel and even threaten the latter with invasion is one example. The ICJ stunt is an attempt by Erdogan to feign outrage at Israel’s war against Hamas. In reality, it is not achieving anything, because Turkey is the least consulted country when it comes to thinking about a post-Hamas Middle East. Sinan SeriouslyNon-resident FDD Principal Investigator Turkey’s accusation is a perfect demonstration of how terrorists and their accomplices use international organizations as another front in their quest to eliminate Israel. And that’s pretty strong coming from a country whose actions inspired the invention of the word genocide. David MayFDD Research Manager and Senior Research Analyst South Africa's allegations against Israel before the ICJ South Africa has submitted a application On December 29, the International Court of Justice referred the case to the Supreme Court, alleging that Israel was violating the Genocide Convention, which defines genocide as any of a number of specified acts, including the killing of members of a group, when such acts are committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group as such. Israel, the United States, Canada, Germanyand others have rejected these allegations, along with Israel call The accusations are a ritual slander. After hearings on January 11 and 12, the ICJ issued an interim order on January 26 rejecting South Africa’s request to order Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza. On February 16, the Court also rejected South Africa’s urgent request for additional measures to restrict future Israeli operations in Rafah. Turkeys' Growing Hostility Toward Israel Since the October 7 Hamas terror attack, Erdogan and his ruling AKP party have stepped up their rhetoric against Israel and its leaders, while praising Hamas as a freedom fighter. In July, Erdogan threatened military action against Israel and honored former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh after his assassination. Erdogan has compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitleras well as call him a psychopath and a vampire. Turkey Threatens to Invade Israel, by Sinan Ciddi and Sophia Epley Turkey ready to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ, FDD reports ICJ rejects South Africa's new attack on Israel, FDD reports ICJ rejects Gaza ceasefire request, calls for release of hostages, FDD reports

