PM Modi meets BJP SC/ST MPs over Supreme Court decision on creamy layer | India News





NEW DLEHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities. The MPs submitted a memorandum expressing concerns over the Supreme Court's recent observation on the implementation of the creamy layer concept in the Lok Sabha. SC/ST Reservations They demanded that this decision not be implemented. According to the deputies, PM Modi He assured them that he would address the issue.

“I met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. We reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of SC/ST communities,” PM Modi said on X.

Earlier, after meeting Prime Minister Modi, BJP MP Prof (Dr) Sikander Kumar said that PM Modi had assured them that the government would work in favour of the MLAs.

After the meeting, BJP MP Prof (Dr) Sikander Kumar said the Prime Minister had promised that the government would address the concerns of the MPs. “A few days ago, the Supreme Court gave its decision on the reservations of the High Court and the Supreme Court. A delegation of around 100 MPs from both the houses met PM Modi today and shared their concerns. The Prime Minister listened to all the MPs and assured us that the government would act in their favour,” he said.

BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste added that the Prime Minister supported their stand. “We have told the Prime Minister that the Supreme Court’s decision to identify the creamy layer among SC/STs and exclude them from reservation benefits should not be implemented. The Prime Minister has also agreed that this should not be implemented,” he said.

Minister of the Union Chirag Paswan He also expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's observation and announced that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is considering filing a review petition against the decision.

On August 1, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to downgrade SCs and STs and that adequacy of representation must be assessed on the basis of actual representation rather than quantitative representation. The seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, gave a 6-1 majority judgment allowing the subclassification within the ambit of the Supreme Court and the High Court reservations, thereby overturning an earlier decision in EV Chinnaiah, which had held such sub-classification to be impermissible.

Justice BR Gavai suggested that states should evolve a policy to identify and exclude the creamy layer from the SC/ST category to ensure that the benefits of affirmative action accrue to the most disadvantaged. However, Justice Bela M Trivedi, in his dissenting opinion, disagreed with the majority decision, stating that sub-classification within SC/ST should not be allowed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-meets-bjp-sc/st-mps-over-supreme-courts-creamy-layer-decision/articleshow/112399072.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos