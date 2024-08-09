Donald Trump's team denies racism allegations in new family memoir





Donald was furious. My God, he was furious.

That's how Fred C. Trump III describes the moment in the early 1970s when his uncle, Donald J. Trump, stormed back into the family home in Queens, New York.

As Fred III recounts in his memoir, All In The Family, he had spent a bucolic day

I kick a soccer ball around in the backyard before taking a break for a Coke with Gam. A normal afternoon for pre-teen me. Yet I remember it like it was yesterday because of what happened next.

Donald wanted his almost ten-year-old nephew to take a look at the car parked in the driveway: his white Cadillac Eldorado convertible. There was a huge gash, at least two feet long, in the canvas roof. There was another, shorter gash next to it.

Review: All In The Family: The Trumps and How We Got Here Fred C. Trump III (Simon & Schuster)

Fred remembers his uncle, in a fit of anger, saying the “N” word twice in quick succession, without proof of his accusations or consideration for the impact of his words:

Donald hadn't seen who had done this. [] He returned to where he had left his beloved Eldorado, surveyed the damage, then went straight to the place where spirits sometimes turn when faced with a new affront.

After making it clear that he has no time for such language, Fred turns to the elephant in the room. So, was Donald racist?

Racist remarks

Stephen Chueng, a spokesman for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, clearly doesn’t think so. In a recent statement to ABC News, Cheung flatly refuted Fred III’s claims, calling them fake news of the highest order.

Furthermore, according to Cheung, it is simply unbelievable that such a disgusting lie could be printed in the media. He continues: “Anyone who knows President Trump knows that he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been completely debunked.”

This rings a little hollow, given Trump’s racist remarks about Kamala Harris’ ethnicity at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago, when she came out as black and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?

And today, at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said of his presidential opponent: “Well, she's a woman. She represents certain groups of people.”

Donald Trump suggested Kamala Harris had become black at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. Charles Rex Arbogast/AAP

Indeed, as Jennifer Ho points out, Trump's comments, which evoke memories of his attacks on Barack Obama, tap into the long history of racism in America, where some white people have defined racial categories and policed ​​the boundaries of race.

In any case, Cheung certainly didn’t spend much time with Trump’s former political adviser, his cheerleader (and convicted felon) Steve Bannon. According to journalist Michael Wolff, Bannon thought his former employer wasn’t anti-Semitic, but he was much less sure that Trump wasn’t racist. He hadn’t heard Trump use the N-word but could easily imagine him doing so.

Ultimately, Fred protects himself. This was Queens in the early 1970s, he insists:

People said all sorts of rude, thoughtless, prejudiced things back then. I don’t need to list them here. In one way or another, maybe everyone in Queens was racist back then. Like many things in life, it was partly a matter of situation and degree.

Not like her sister Fred C. Trump III. Simon & Schuster

Such ambiguities are the order of the day in Fred’s frustrating but undeniably candid account of the Trump clan. It comes four years after the publication of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Worlds Most Dangerous Man (2020), written by Fred’s younger sister, Mary L. Trump.

Mary’s score-settling invective did not go down well with the Trumps. Fred acknowledges as much in the final sections of his book. The collective reaction was unbridled fury. Fred’s uncle Robert tried to block the publication of Mary’s book, citing a breach of confidentiality.

Fred struggles to distinguish his point of view from his sister's. The book was Mary's point of view, which she had every right to have. It just wasn't mine.

Mary Trump, Simon & Schuster

Unlike Mary, Fred is determined, despite everything, to maintain vaguely cordial relations with the rest of the Trumps. This partly explains the measured approach and tone of his memoir, characterized by a curious mix of clichés, cruelty and compassion.

While the book doesn't contain much in the way of revelations or insights, it does offer a fresh perspective on the dynamics of a family whose name has become, for better or worse, inextricably linked to the fate of a nation. As the Trumps go, Fred argues, so goes America.

Fred is well aware that his name is extremely polarizing and that he is getting even more so. He also knows that his book has the potential to upset the family:

Things could be tense on the golf course the next time Uncle Donald rolls up in his cart. And I am certainly an imperfect messenger. I have a lot of flaws. Who doesn't in this family or any other? The difference between me and my relatives is that none of them will admit it, and I just did.

A victory was a victory was a victory

The family portrait he paints is far from flattering. Who sowed the seeds of narcissism? When did winning become paramount? How did loyalty to Trump become a one-way street?

These are some of the questions Fred asks at the beginning of his memoir, which opens on the day of his grandfather’s funeral. My father’s father was the Trump who first defined what it meant to be a Trump, Fred says, long before Uncle Donald brought the family name to Manhattan and gave it that shiny 1980s sheen.

Fred's grandfather, with whom he shares a first name, was an old-fashioned patriarch, the head of a large and boisterous family, whose members he managed to dominate and sometimes turn against each other. Moreover, according to Fred, it is impossible to explain the personalities of his grandfather's five children without understanding what he did for and to each of them.

Fred Trump I (right, next to his wife Mary Trump, who stands between him and Donald) was an old-fashioned patriarch who sometimes liked to pit his family against each other. Charles Rex Arbogast/AAP

Like his authoritarian father, Donald Trump, whose fierce ambition and drive had to compensate for a lack of compassion, subtlety and intelligence, tends to view life as a series of zero-sum conflicts and money grabs. From an early age, Fred understood that his uncle

A win was a win, even if the other person didn't know about the match. Nothing could turn into a competition, and nothing was more satisfying than another win. And for Donald to be the winner, someone else had to lose.

Maybe you should just let him die.

As an example, Fred discusses the fierce conflict that erupted over his grandfather's will in 1999. All In The Family details how his uncle Donald, who had recently suffered a number of massive financial blows, led not one, but two attempts to exclude Fred and Mary from the Trump estate.

After discovering they had been disinherited, the siblings, as Fred recounts, filed a lawsuit. To say that Uncle Donald’s response to the lawsuit was callous would be an understatement. Fred recalls receiving a message that his health insurance, which his grandfather had provided for the entire family, was being cut:

Of all the cruel, vicious, heartless things my own parents could do to me, my wife, and my children, this was worse than anything I could imagine. And that, I suppose, was the point.

It was the worst thing the Trumps could do because Fred's youngest child, William, born in 1999, has a permanent neurological disability and requires full-time medical care and assistance.

This brings us to what is arguably the cruelest and most controversial moment in Fred's memoir. Decades later, after settling the lawsuit and somehow managing to make peace with his family's actions, Fred describes how, during a phone call with his uncle (now President of the United States), the issue of Williams' ongoing medical expenses came up.

He remembers his uncle taking a second to assess the situation, before sighing and telling him that William didn't recognize him. Maybe you should just let him die and move to Florida.

As shocking as this statement is, what's more depressing is that Donald Trump, who Fred acknowledges has long contributed to Williams' medical bills, is now doubling down on his efforts.

In 2020, Fred Trump visited the White House with other advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. After the meeting in the Oval Office was over and the visitors had left, Donald Trump called Fred back into the room. He was joyful. Fred imagined he was touched by what the doctor and advocates at the meeting had just shared.

But then his uncle said, “These people, given their condition, all this expense, maybe these kinds of people should die.” Horrified, Fred reflected, “He was talking about expenses. We were talking about human lives.”

No wonder Fred says he'll vote for Harris in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/fake-news-of-the-highest-order-donald-trump-team-refutes-racism-revelations-in-new-family-memoir-236146 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos