Why Trump's Attacks on Harris Aren't Working





Former President Donald Trump is in trouble. It’s been apparent for weeks. The luster of his triumphant performance at the Republican National Convention had not yet faded when President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. Since then, Trump has faced an increasingly virulent opponent, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket. And, my friends, let me tell you, he is not happy about it.

Most galling for Trump is that his campaign finds itself in a position it has rarely found itself in: chasing the spotlight. Instead of setting the media agenda each day, he has been forced to watch Harris suck up all the oxygen in the room. The awful campaign of his own running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, has only underscored how energized Democratic voters have become. Worse for Trump is that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have drawn massive crowds, a fact that infuriated Trump at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

Trump has done himself no favors in this post-Biden campaign. While Harris and Walz are crisscrossing six key states to run this week, Trump has been largely off the campaign trail. His sudden decision to hold a press conference was an obvious attempt to shift the spotlight back to himself, one that will likely prove less effective than in the past.

The problem is that Trump and his campaign have spent the last few years preparing to face Biden and are having a hard time shifting gears, even though they reportedly laid the groundwork for facing Harris before the switch. This new reality has not sat well with Trump, who complained (falsely) at his press conference that it was unconstitutional for Harris to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee. It seems that without Biden as a foil, candidate Trump no longer knows who he is. In a sign that all is well and good with him, Trump launched into a Biden fanfiction on TruthSocial earlier this week, speculating that the president might try to regain the nomination at the Democratic National Convention this month.

It doesn’t help that the Trump campaign has yet to find an effective message to use against Harris beyond the anti-Democratic language that has characterized the Trump era. (Easy on crime, bad on the border, secretly communist, you know the drill.) Without a firm strategy in place, we’re seeing Trump trying to find something that works. In the purest example, his attack on Harris’s mixed race during her appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week was reportedly unplanned and has already fizzled as a talking point.

In his desperation, Trump also tried to give Harris nicknames, trying Laffin Kamala and Crazy Kamala before settling on the baffling choice of Kamabla. It’s a choice that is puzzling and unlikely to have any impact on perceptions of Harris. It could be a racist dog whistle, a play on the word blah to imply that she’s boring, or both, or neither. (Is anyone else old enough to remember former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., clarifying that he was talking about blah people on welfare, not black people, in a speech?)

Trump’s tantrums have sent his team scrambling, such as when they threw out projections at a later rally highlighting Harris’ Indian heritage. The same goes for Kamabla, though that’s objectively absurd. HuffPost reporter SV Dte reached out to a senior campaign official to ask what that meant, and the staffer repeatedly responded only with Kamabla. See also: This totally useless X-rated message from Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung:

Embracing Kamabla is probably more about hoping that the voter base will rally around the obvious liberal trolls than about any real understanding of what Trump really means. But it’s clearly far from what the campaign and those close to Trump wanted him to do. As the New York Times wrote, many in Mr. Trump’s party find the whole thing counterproductive, to say the least. It’s a situation that, ironically, is leading him to ask his friends and allies how his campaign is doing, a question that some say could lead to personnel changes, the Washington Post reported.

What we see is Trump retreating into his comfort zone, returning to tricks that have become clichés.

But to be fair, his inability to be anyone other than himself, no matter how beneficial it would be to him, is a given at this point. The same goes for his affinity for pithy nicknames, something we’ve come to expect from Trump. These things are now ingrained in his political persona, and we’re seeing a repeat of the same old stunt he’s been doing since 2016. In other words, what we’re seeing is Trump cowering in his comfort zone, reverting to tricks that have become clichés.

It’s crazy how what was once shocking about him has become routine, even banal. It’s a sentiment Sid Blumenthal expressed in The Guardian when he compared Trump to Laurence Olivier’s character in The Entertainer, a man desperate to make his act float, shamelessly manipulating and trampling everyone, but unable to do anything but the old routines in front of a bored audience. This was already threatening to be the case in 2020, when I noticed that Trump was trying to do a shot-for-shot remake of his first campaign. Four years later, he hoped to try to do exactly the same thing before Harris completely upended that plan. Now, having been denied the revenge he sought, Trump is the only one feeling out of his depth.

