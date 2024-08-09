Creamy layer principle does not apply to SC/ST reservations, PM Modi assures BJP MPs





BJP MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha belonging to ST/SC communities meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 9, 2024) assured a group of BJP MLAs belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities that no creamy layer distinction would be applied in the quota of jobs and seats in educational institutions reserved for SCs. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also told the Lok Sabha that the creamy layer principle was not part of the recent Supreme Court judgment on sub-categorization within the SC quota. In his meeting with MPs, including Mr Meghwal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Mr Modi was firm in his assurances. No creamy layer After the meeting in Parliament, former Union minister and BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste posted on X, claiming that the delegation of MPs had requested the Prime Minister not to consider the opinion of four judges who had advocated for a creamy layer principle in the SC quota. These four judges were part of the seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court that recently allowed state governments to create sub-categories in the SC list. PM Modi endorsed the sentiments expressed by the delegation of MPs and said that he was committed to not applying the creamy layer in the SC category, Mr Kulaste. Sources confirmed that this was the PM's stand on the issue. Observations only In the Lok Sabha, the Law Minister asked the Opposition not to mislead the society on the observations of a Supreme Court judge regarding creation of a creamy layer for exclusion of SC/ST reservations. Responding to supplementary questions during the question period, when Shiv Sena-UBT MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure raised the issue, Mr Meghwal said, “The reference to creamy layer in sub-categorization of SC/ST is an observation of a judge of the Supreme Court and is not part of the decision. The member should not try to mislead the society.” On August 1, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-1 majority judgment authored by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that state governments were permitted to downgrade communities within the SC list based on empirical data, to grant quota within the reserved category to uplift those belonging to the most backward castes. A separate but concurring judgment authored by Justice BR Gavai said states must evolve a policy to identify the creamy layer even among the SC and ST categories and deny them the benefit of reservations. The BJP has been riven by internal differences over the issue of sub-categorization, and more so over the application of the creamy layer principle under the Supreme Court quota. Thus, no clear response has been given by the party to the Supreme Court verdict. The Prime Minister's assurance now seems to have clarified the situation for the BJP and the government on this issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/creamy-layer-principle-does-not-apply-to-scst-reservations-pm-assures-bjp-mps/article68505657.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos