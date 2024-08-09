Attending LIKE 2 Festival, Jokowi Appreciates Community Concern for Environment





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the LIKE 2 (Environment, Climate, Forests and Energy) festival organized by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (9/8/2024). Jokowi handed over a decree (SK) on social forests covering an area of ​​1.07 hectares as well as a decree on land objects for agrarian reform (TORA) covering an area of ​​43,000 hectares, including customary forests covering an area of ​​15,879 hectares, and a decree on people's oil palm land covering an area of ​​37,000 hectares allocated for the people's oil palm rejuvenation program. The decree was handed over to representatives of community groups who came from various regions of Indonesia. On this occasion, Jokowi expressed his appreciation for the community's concern for environmental sustainability. The former mayor of Surakarta also stressed the importance of cooperation between countries to combat the impacts of climate change. “I really appreciate the public's concern for environmental issues and efforts to preserve them,” Jokowi said. “Climate change cannot be fought by one country alone; all countries must be involved,” he added. Besides the synergy between countries, Jokowi also stressed the need for joint movements between the government and society to create a sustainable living environment. “We need a collective movement between government and society to be able to create a sustainable planet,” he stressed. Jokowi also explained that environmental damage will impact the quality of human life. He highlighted the energy and mining sectors as sectors that have a significant impact on the environment if not managed well. “The energy and mining sectors are under the greatest pressure on the environment. I often emphasize that all mining activities must have an environmental restoration and forest rehabilitation program, which is the main concern of the Forestry Ministry,” Jokowi said. At the event, Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya, Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of ATR/BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

