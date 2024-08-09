BORIS JOHNSON: It's time to pack up, drop Factor 50, leave Britain and reflect on the madness of utter stupidity that the Labour Party has embarked on.

I don’t know where the Starmer family was going last Monday, when the rioters were so uncivilised as to delay their holiday. Perhaps it was somewhere in the European Union to signal the “reset” of relations that seems to be underway.

Perhaps there is a gîte in the Dordogne still awaiting the Starmers’ arrival, the welcome bottle of rosé pathetically closed in the fridge door; or there could be golf balls in the Algarve, still hoping for the honour of being hit into the rough by Starmer clubs.

Perhaps there are a few empty sun loungers on a Greek beach, still waiting for Sir Keir and his wife to push them deeper into the sand while they lounge and clink glasses of pina coladas and 'Keir' royales.

In resorts around the world, bartenders and hotel staff are all wondering, will it be us? Will we be the lucky ones? Will the human bollard come and park here?

Sir Keir Starmer on holiday in Majorca with his wife Victoria and their two children in 2022

Far-right protesters staged a demonstration in Sunderland last weekend, with riot police keeping watch.

As I said, I have no idea which part of the world Sir Keir will favour for his custom. But I do have a strong opinion on when this festival should take place and the answer is now. Right now.

Come on, Starmer, man or mouse? Forget the visual aspect of the situation. Fight against this cowardly anxiety about your personal ratings and the possibility of the public belittling you for your holiday.

Think of your family! Stop worrying about Britain being supposedly in a state of 'powder keg' combustibility. It's time to pack your bags, pack the Autan and the Factor 50 and hey presto, open the crew doors in manual mode and leave Britain.

It is time to go on holiday, Mr Prime Minister, because it has become increasingly clear over the past week that your presence has made no difference to the unrest, or, on the contrary, has made it slightly worse.

The police have, as always, got the situation under control. The wrongdoers and the wrongdoers are now being brought before the courts with ruthless efficiency.

Rather than holding more meetings and giving more dazed press conferences, it is time for you to recharge your batteries. You need to scrunch the sand between your toes, squint at the sea and think.

You have to think about the events of the last month and the whole strategy of the Labour government because it is beginning to look like a frenzy of utter stupidity.

Perhaps you could start with the crazy plan to cancel the prison construction program and simultaneously release thousands of serious criminals before they have served their sentences.

Where are you going to put all these rioters, once they've been convicted? At Butlin's?

And what happens when thousands of prisoners released early decide, as is unfortunately the case for many of them, to reoffend? Where do they go?

You will need more prison places, no less, or people will start to conclude that your critics were right all along, and that the government is now in the hands of left-wing human rights lawyers who are fundamentally soft on crime.

And then we need some space to think about the meaning of these riots and their causes.

You say that this is all a form of “far-right brutality,” and I agree with you that anyone who resorts to violence and intimidation must be punished. The riots are shameful. They are a criminal justice problem that requires a criminal justice solution, and they are getting a solution. But is that the whole story?

I saw a startling statistic that 34% of the population actually supports the protests, and even the violence associated with them.

Does this mean that more than a third of the British population hold 'far right' views?

I know some people claim it is 'far right' to believe in Brexit, to support the existence of the State of Israel or to share JK Rowling's views on what exactly it means to be a woman these days.

There may even be people on the left who believe that 34% of the population is “far right” in the sense that they actually hold racist or bigoted views.

I don’t believe that for a second. I believe that Britain is, on the whole, a remarkably loving, welcoming and generous society. So how on earth can a third of Britons apparently support these protests? What went wrong?

It is time, Prime Minister, while you sip your drink, to reflect on whether you have struck exactly the right tone on illegal immigration, and I mean illegal immigration, the kind that is particularly frowned upon by many people who have brought their families here legally.

You began your term by happily announcing that you were cancelling the Rwanda Plan, even though it is the only idea that has a chance of working and putting an end to the cruel cross-Channel gangs, and which is now being imitated by many other governments.

You announced that around 100,000 asylum seekers would benefit from an amnesty, instead of being expelled.

You closed the Bibby Stockholm ship where some of the illegal arrivals were being held.

Whatever your intention, you have clearly given the impression of a man who has no plan to end illegal immigration, because he simply does not care.

Indeed, Yvette Cooper, the new Home Secretary, has put forward the extraordinary idea that we should stop talking about “illegal” immigration and only about “irregular” immigration. This is an insult to those who, as I said, came here legally.

There is no excuse for the behavior of the rioters, who deserve to be punished. But there is no excuse for a government that appears deaf to the concerns of the population and, moreover, suggests that it actively hates all citizens who share those concerns.

All this is worth thinking about, Sir Keir; and while you're at it, you might want to rethink your whole economic approach.

You have delivered a huge public sector pay rise, with no productivity increase, as a gift to your union paymasters, while scrapping the previous Tory plan: to start cutting the vast expansion in the size of the Whitehall bureaucracy by 66,000 jobs.

We all know that 80% of public sector spending goes to civil servant salaries, and yet Labour, once again, has no plan for reform, but would rather abandon the building of new hospitals.

You are about to pay for all this wage inflation with blatantly unnecessary, growth-sapping taxes on pensions, investments and much else. This is madness.

This is the last thing we need now, after all the misery and expense of Covid. In a pathetic attempt to justify your tax hikes, you lied about the state of the economy and got caught.

You have already brought the cause of freedom of expression back to universities by revoking the law that had just been passed to protect it.

You have named relatives who have personally given money to you or your Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to government positions.

Stop all this nonsense and go on vacation, Mr. Prime Minister. Don't stop at the order of your departure, leave now.

Have guts, face your critics and gain the perspective that comes with distance and a kilo of retsina.

Go now, and don't come back until you have reinforced your ideas.