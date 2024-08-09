Trump believes he should have a say in Federal Reserve interest rate decisions





Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday he should have a say in how the Federal Reserve makes interest rate decisions.

“I think the president should have at least [a] “I'm confident I can say that here,” Trump said at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “Yes, I really do. I think in my case, I've made a lot of money, I've been very successful, and I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, the people who would be at the Federal Reserve or the president.”

The comments appear to reinforce reports earlier this year, by the Wall Street Journal and elsewhere, that the former president's close advisers are considering a series of changes to the central bank if he is elected in November.

Among the ideas floated is requiring the Fed to consult with the president before making interest rate decisions. Other proposals include requiring the central bank to pass regulatory changes past the White House and using the Treasury Department as a check on the Fed's actions.

While in office from 2017 to 2021, President Trump was a fierce critic of Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he appointed in 2018.

“The Federal Reserve is a very interesting institution. They’re often wrong and they tend to be a little bit behind on things,” Trump said of Powell and his colleagues. Powell “steps in a little bit too early and a little bit too late. And you know, a lot of it is intuition. I think it’s really intuition. And I used to tell everybody that.”

Fed officials often stress the importance of the central bank's independence from political influence, and Powell has repeatedly said that criticism from Trump or other officials carries no weight in monetary policy decisions.

Trump has insisted that he and Powell “get along great,” even though part of the changes his team is considering is firing Powell or at least not reappointing him when his term as chairman expires in 2026.

The Fed was criticized for waiting too long to raise rates when inflation began to spike in 2021, and it now faces the same scrutiny for failing to cut rates as inflation rates have continued to fall.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, for example, has repeatedly called on the Fed to lower rates.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 5.25 percentage points from March 2022 to July 2023 in an effort to lower inflation. Markets widely expect the central bank to begin cutting rates in September. Trump has generally favored lower interest rates and has often criticized the Fed for raising them in 2018.

