Accountability court approves 11-day remand of former PM Imran Khan





An accountability court has approved 11-day remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The couple were produced in the makeshift courtroom set up at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Thursday after 10 days of remand in the case.

According to The News International, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon accompanied Attorney General Muzaffar Abbasi to the court and requested the judge to grant 14-day remand to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. However, the court approved 11-day remand and adjourned the hearing to August 19.

On August 6, a NAB team led by Deputy Director Umar Wasim questioned Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case at Adiala centre, The News International reported, citing jail sources.

Later, NAB official Haroon and his colleagues joined the investigation. The two teams of NAB officials stayed in the jail for six hours to investigate the new reference against the PTI founder and his wife.

Imran Khan and his wife were arrested in the new Toshakhana case after a district and sessions court of Justice Muhammad Afzal Majoka acquitted them on July 13 in the un-Islamic marriage case, The News International reported.

Earlier in February, the couple were sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (PKR) each after a lower court ruled that their marriage was fraudulent, with Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka moving the court against the couple's marriage.

Hours after their convictions were quashed, two teams of Lahore police and NAB, led by Deputy Superintendent Mohsin Haroon, visited Adiala Jail and “declared them arrested”. According to them, NAB had filed a fresh petition against them for “alleged misuse of authority for acquiring Toshakhana gifts”. On July 14, the accountability court approved eight days of remand for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the new case.

Meanwhile, the same court headed by Justice Nasir Javed Rana heard the appeal against the former Pakistani prime minister and his wife, who were seeking 190 million pounds. However, the judge adjourned the hearing till August 12 as Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's lawyers were not present in the hearing.

Khan (71), who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, has been lodged in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including the Toshakhana case, the cipher case and the illegal marriage case. His wife has also been behind bars for months, Geo News reported.

The court, however, suspended Imran Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts quashed his convictions in the cypher and iddat cases, respectively, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan's chances of release from prison have further diminished after Lahore police declared his arrest in various cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots, which began after his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

