Pro-Hamas protesters in Türkiye call for military strikes on Israel





Thousands of protesters Protesters took to the streets of Istanbul on August 3 to express their anger over the death of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran on July 31. Emboldened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bellicose rhetoric, blame Israel over Haniyeh's death, pro-Hamas mobs vandalize stores, burned Israeli flags and calls for jihad against Israel. As calls mount to end Western support for Israel, protesters in Istanbul sung Strike, strike, Tel Aviv, strike! followed by greetings to Hamas, forward with the resistance! The crowd threw stones Starbucks to continue doing business with Israel. Erdogan declared a national day of mourning for Haniyeh on August 2, which led to the lowering of the Turkish flag on all government buildings, including the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv. On the same day, Ankara blocked all access to Instagramaccusing the platform of blocking condolence posts following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. Three days before his death, Haniyeh called He called on all nations to take to the streets in solidarity with the people of Gaza. After his death, pro-Hamas activists interpreted this call as his last will and have organized mass protests around the world. The Youth Foundation of Turkey (TGVA) and the National Will Platform, which close ties Erdogan, has planned increasingly violent protests. The mission of the two organizations is to promote and instill an Islamist ideology and anti-Western values ​​throughout Turkish society. Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, Erdogan has intensified his hostile stance towards the Jewish state. At a massive pro-Palestinian rally on October 28, Erdogan declared that Israel was an occupier in its war on Gaza and defending Hamas. More recently, on August 5, it whipped against those who support Israel's war in Gaza, calling them “house niggers” whose only goal is to please Israel. While the United States, Israel, the European Union and Turkey's NATO allies to classify Hamas is a terrorist organization, according to Erdogan. describe Hamas is a liberation movement that is fighting to protect its land and people. Turkey has also provided material support to the organization by acting as the largest financial center for terrorist entities. Hamas donors use the Turkish financial system to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars to its base in Gaza. A Hamas terrorist attack was foiled in July revealed that Turkey had provided the group with military training, weapons and money. Most damning was Ankara's granting of refuge and sanctuary to Hamas and its top leaders. including Ismail Haniyeh and the late Saleh al-Arouri, both of whom were issued Turkish passports. Erdogan has also used Turkey's NATO membership as a weapon to undermine Israel's national security. Since October, Turkey has veto NATO's cooperation with Israel, including joint meetings and exercises, is a violation of NATO's founding principles. On July 28, Erdogan even threatened to invade Israel. While it remains unclear to what extent Erdogan’s threats against Israel are rhetoric, his actions are damaging NATO’s relationship with Israel and the collective alliance’s regional security interests. The Biden administration should not dismiss Erdogan’s threats as banal rhetoric. Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to the FDD. Türkiye ProgramAnd Center on Economic and Financial Power (CEFP). Sophia Epley is an intern at FDD and a student at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. For more analysis from Sinan and Sophia, please subscribe HERE. Follow Sinan on X @SinanCiddi. Follow FDD on X @FDDFDD is a nonpartisan research institute based in Washington, DC, focused on national security and foreign policy.

