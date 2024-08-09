A tea party attended by Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi





Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders at an unofficial tea meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi warmly greeted each other during an unofficial tea meeting in the Parliament complex after the Lok Sabha adjourned on Friday, one sitting before the scheduled end of the Budget session. The current session of Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12, but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely). Those present at the meeting told NDTV that the leaders greeted each other with namaste and smiled for the cameras. The prime minister sat on a sofa alongside Parliament Speaker Om Birla. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, sat on a chair to the right of Prime Minister Modi. Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Piyush Goyal and opposition MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kanimozhi were seated in the same row as Mr Gandhi. Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh sat opposite the opposition leader. A waiter was seen entering the scene with a tray of tea as the leaders talked among themselves. A few weeks ago, the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi, had exchanged sharp words during a speech in the Lok Sabha. The image of the two leaders sitting opposite each other was in stark contrast to the acrimonious election campaign and the bitter battle between the two rival parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/a-tea-meeting-attended-by-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-6301632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos