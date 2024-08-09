For Donald Trump, size matters, and Kamala Harris and her entourage are starting to get into his skin





The unintended consequence of Vice President Kamala Harris drawing huge crowds is the negative psychological impact it has on former President Donald Trump, a man for whom size matters.

Who would have believed it?

The people who mobilized en masse to support Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Tim Walz, her vice presidential pick, by voting with their feet are demonstrating their collective power to drive Trump crazy.

No one could have predicted this.

This is a natural psychological political game.

Psyops is the nickname used by the military and intelligence services for psychological operations, ploys used to influence and manipulate people without their knowledge.

Neither impeachments, nor indictments, nor even the assassination attempt preoccupy Trump as much as crowd sizes. It’s a long-standing obsession. On January 20, 2017, the day of his inauguration, Trump forced his press secretary to lie and say that more people had come to see him than President Barack Obama.

Trump uses crowd size to validate himself. They come, therefore I follow.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on July 30 in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump held a rally at the same arena four days later.

File photo by John Bazemore/AP

And so far, with interest in the Harris-Walz ticket growing, he’s been right. It has enormous appeal. His events have drawn more people than typically turned out for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2024.

That's right. Trump is packing them in.

And Harris too. Trump has a rival who is also a major draw. It gets to him.

In Michigan, Harris and Walz drew about 15,000 people to a hangar at the Detroit airport on Wednesday, the campaign said. Earlier in the day, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, about 12,000 people gathered outside, according to the campaign.

For the Democratic ticket's debut Tuesday in Philadelphia at Temple University's Liacouras Center, media outlets estimated the crowd at more than 10,000, filling the arena, with an overflow crowd watching a simulcast in a room across the street.

Harris' campaign, which is only two weeks old, has quickly grasped Trump's major vulnerability, his fragile ego. They are exploiting it to attack and criticize him.

Harris’s team opened an account on Truth Social, the social network owned by Trump, and posted side-by-side photos of Trump and Harris crowds in the same locations, just to taunt him. The photos showed roughly identical turnout. To Trump, this is incomprehensible.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' campaign team released photos of the crowd at Harris' and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's respective events at the same arena in Georgia.

At his press conference Thursday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump was asked about the size of the crowd at Harris' rally, and he launched into a diatribe that confirms my point.

He falsely claimed that the number of people he spoke to at a rally in Washington on January 6, 2021, the day his supporters attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Biden from becoming president, was as large or larger than the crowd that flooded the National Mall in 1963 for Dr. Martin Luther King's historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

“No one has spoken to larger crowds than I have,” Trump said, falsely claiming that on January 6 we actually had more people than King did in 1963.

If you look at Martin Luther King when he gave his speech, his great speech, and you look at our same real estate, the same number of people, if not we had more.

In response, Harris' campaign said in a statement: “People spoke to crowds larger than Donald Trump, quoting Obama, Clinton and literally anyone at Lollapalooza, Coachella, the World Cup.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday, days after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke at the same venue. Trump said the number of people in attendance for Harris didn't count because she had entertainers on the show.

Last Saturday, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, where Harris had sold out her audience a few days earlier, Trump complained that somehow the attendance didn't count because she had performers on the bill.

I interviewed Barbie Zelizer, the Raymond Williams Professor of Communication and director of the Center for Risky Media at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School of Communication, about how Trump is obsessed with crowd size.

Focusing on crowd size is one of the most visible tools demagogues have, she said.

Harris is playing on the same mechanisms that Trump thought he was the only one who could pull off, Zelizer said. Harris' success in appealing to people is a blow to Trump's self-image and his ability to believe in himself.

Harris' team, Zelizer said, is playing his game and playing it better than he is and challenging Trump's perception of himself.

Said Zelizer, Harris' success in galvanizing crowds and the campaign taunting Trump about it are their way of showing that the emperor has no clothes.

