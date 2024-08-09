Imran Khan at the bottleneck





Imran Khan has once again made a surprising change of position, expressing his willingness to talk with the establishment if a representative is appointed. This change comes after his steadfast and consistent refusal to negotiate, stating that he would prefer to remain in prison for nine more years, no later than April 27, 2024. This recent change of heart is the most anticipated and realistic bolt of lightning for many who believed in his political rhetoric since his ouster in April 2022, and voted for him on February 8, believing in him as the savior of democracy and civilian supremacy in Pakistan.

Khan's claim that the establishment and the Americans were behind his ouster has been widely accepted. He is now popular enough that he can land directly at K2 base camp without having to go through the tedious process of hiking to base camp and doing several rotations to acclimatize.

The K2 analogy here may seem odd, but the similarities between what it takes to reach the highest echelons of Pakistan’s corridors of power and the climb of K2 are uncanny. The nerves, the physical strength, the reactions and the adrenaline-filled willpower that one feels at the mere thought of reaching the summit are what keep many going despite all odds. Spread across four camps, surviving the bottleneck of the third camp is the true test of K2, a guarantee of death if you give up, but a sure victory if you make it in the small window available, 16 hours to be precise.

Khan’s populist support base is a plentiful source of oxygen that has steadily bolstered the self-confidence of a turbulent man; he remains the king of rhetoric and narrative. Those who question him are left with stinking insults that deserve another article.

Khan’s rhetoric is worrying because it leads to the “absolute control” he has always wanted. For this narrative to work, all he had to do was peddle more divisive mantras and keep the “us versus them” narrative alive. Thus, what started as an American conspiracy morphed into “only animals are neutral”, “Dirty Harry”, “Baighairat” and the more recent “spoiled brat” epithets, which have continued to be hammered not only into the nation’s minds but have also made inroads into the entire national discourse.

The problem with this hate speech, as with any other speech, is that it serves short-term goals, but once launched, there is no turning back. Besides, who develops it? Are there safety valves to control the damage it could cause? If not, why bother playing with it? And what if the peddlers go rogue? This is exactly what happens every time a project is launched by the establishment.

Khan has used all the available time to his advantage, provoking both the masses and the security apparatus. Public support on February 8 helped him climb the ladder of power, making incidents like those of May 9 inevitable. I wonder why no one saw this coming? It all started with Zaman Park becoming the center of the national and international news cycle. Multiple weekly interviews with foreign media with tear gas canisters in front of him, long marches and demonstrations where scuffles between his supporters and the security forces made headlines in the global and national media.

On February 8, 2024, Khan was able to jump straight from Camp 1 to Camp 2 in a single leap. Since then, he has exploited every possible option from inside the prison. From garnering political support from the Pakistani diaspora abroad, to a resolution in the US Congress, the UK Parliament, the European Union and the IMF, to releasing videos on the 1971 debacle, to playing blame games directly with the sitting army chief, he has upped the ante at his best. But the quantum leap came from the least expected arena, the judiciary, straight to Camp 3 in no time. But the situation is a Catch 22 now, he has surely reached Camp 3, but he has also come close to the bottleneck. Remember, the bottleneck is in the death zone, where climbers either summit in 16 hours, or die, or give up and come back. Who knows, maybe it is this realization that is why Khan is advocating for an establishment representative.

Political space, democracy, decency in discourse and coexistence in Pakistan are blocked. Whatever the future developments, good governance and the rule of law remain a mirage. Pakistan has become a crossroads between absolute control of a populist regime or indirect military rule and a state of perpetual instability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/09-Aug-2024/imran-khan-at-the-bottleneck The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

