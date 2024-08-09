Trump appears to confuse Willie Brown with Jerry Brown





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to confuse former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown with former California Gov. Jerry Brown while recounting what he called a near-death experience.

At a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he once flew with Willie Brown in a helicopter that “crashed” when asked about Vice President Kamala Harris' past relationship with the former mayor and whether he believed that relationship played a role in his career path.

“I actually went down in a helicopter with him. We thought that might be the end of it. We were in a helicopter going somewhere together, and there was an emergency landing. It wasn’t a pleasant landing, and Willie was a little concerned,” Trump said. “So I know him. I know him pretty well.”

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown outside John's Grill in San Francisco on October 4. Eric Risberg/AP file

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle after the press conference, Willie Brown, who dated Harris years ago in San Francisco, denied several aspects of Trump's account.

“You would have known if I had been in a helicopter with Trump,” he said, according to the newspaper. “I’ve never been in a helicopter with Trump.”

In 2018, Trump was in a helicopter with Jerry Brown and his successor, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, the day they visited Paradise, California, a town ravaged by wildfires.

Then-Governor Jerry Brown answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, California, on January 10, 2018. Rich Pedroncelli/AP file

A representative for Jerry Brown disputed Trump's account of the helicopter ride, saying there was no emergency landing and no discussion about Kamala Harris.

A spokesperson for Newsom confirmed to NBC News that Newsom was aboard the helicopter, but said there was no emergency landing and they were not in danger. The governor and former governor initially denied Trump's account in comments to The New York Times.

At Thursday's press conference, Trump also claimed that Willie Brown had said terrible things to him about Harris and that Brown wasn't really a fan of hers at the time.

Brown denied speaking ill of Harris in remarks to the Chronicle.

No, that's not at all accurate, he told the newspaper.

Willie Brown did not respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

Contacted by NBC News, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, did not respond to questions about the confusion between the two California Democrats, saying: “Slick Willie has told some interesting stories about Kamala Harris.”

Asked about the apparent confusion Friday, Trump campaign national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax: “I just refer you to President Trump's statement. He has a lot of incredible stories in his life.”

