Boris Johnson: While you're preparing Factor 50, check out Care, Britain and think about the madness of the utter stupidity that the Labour Party has embarked on.

I don’t know where the Starmer family were going last Monday, when the rioters were so rude that they delayed their holiday. Presumably it was somewhere in the European Union, which is indicative of the “reset” of relations that is apparently underway.

Perhaps a country house in the Dordogne is still awaiting Starmer’s arrival, with the welcome bottle of rosé on the sadly closed fridge door; or perhaps there are golf balls in the Algarve still awaiting the honour of being brutally struck by star clubs.

There may be empty sun loungers on Greek beaches, but Sir Keir and his wife are yearning to sink deeper into the sand while toasting each other over pia coladas and their 'Keire' Royale.

At resorts around the world, bartenders and hotel staff wonder: Is it us? Will we get lucky? Will the human bollard come here and park itself?

Sir Keir Starmer on holiday in Majorca with his wife Victoria and their two children in 2022

Far-right protesters staged a demonstration in Sunderland last weekend under the watchful eye of riot police.

As I said, I don't know where in the world Sir Keir would favour his custom. But I have strong opinions about when this holiday should take place, and the answer is now. This minute.

Come on Starmer, man or mouse? Never mind the ruined “optics” of the situation. Fight this cowardly worry about your personal qualifications and whether the public will mark you down for a holiday.

Think of your family! Let's stop worrying about Britain being supposedly in a dust bowl of combustibility. It's time to go and pack the factor 50, and bang, the cabin crew open the door and leave Britain.

It is time to go on holiday, Mr Prime Minister, because it has become increasingly clear over the past week that your presence has either not helped to solve the problem or, on the contrary, has made it somewhat worse.

As always, the police have the case under control. Bullies and criminals are now being prosecuted with ruthless efficiency.

Instead of multiplying meetings and press conferences, it is time to recharge your batteries. Scratch the sand between your toes, squint at the sea and think.

We need to reflect on the events of the last month and the whole strategy of the Labour government because it is beginning to look completely stupid.

You might want to start with Bonkers' plan to abolish the prison construction program while releasing thousands of serious criminals before they serve their sentences.

Where to put all these troublemakers once convicted? Butline?

And what happens when thousands of prisoners released early decide, and unfortunately many of them decide, to reoffend? Where will they go?

you will need MS A prison, nothing less; otherwise, people will begin to conclude that their critics were right all along and that the government is now in the hands of left-wing human rights advocates who are fundamentally soft on crime.

And then we need some space to think about the meaning of these riots and their causes.

You say this is all a form of “far-right brutality,” and I agree that drastic action should be taken against anyone who engages in violence and intimidation. The riots were shameful. This is a criminal justice problem that demands a criminal justice solution, and they are getting it. But is that the whole story?

I came across a surprising statistic that 34% of the public actually supports the protest, if not for the violence associated with it.

Does this mean that more than a third of the British population hold 'far right' views?

I know there are people who claim it's far-right to believe in Brexit, to support the existence of the State of Israel, or to share JK Rowling's views on what exactly it means to be a woman these days.

Some leftists may even think that 34% of the population is so “far right” that they actually hold racist or bigoted views.

I don't believe that for a second. I think Britain as a whole is an incredibly loving, welcoming and generous society. So how can a third of Britain support this protest? What went wrong?

It is time to ask you, Prime Minister, while sipping the sun, whether you made the right comment on illegal immigration, and I mean illegal immigration, which is particularly offended by many who brought their families here legally.

You began your term by happily announcing that you were abandoning Plan Rwanda, even though it was the only idea that had a chance of working and stopping the brutal cross-Channel gangs, and which is now being imitated by many other governments.

You announced that nearly 100,000 asylum seekers would be granted amnesty instead of being expelled.

You stopped the BB Stockholm boat where illegal arrivals were taking place.

Whatever you think of all this, you clearly give the impression that you are a man who has no intention of stopping illegal immigration, because he doesn't care.

Indeed, Yvette Cooper, the new Home Secretary, has made the extraordinary suggestion that we should stop talking about “illegal” immigration and only about “irregular” immigration. That is an insult to those who, as I said, are here legally.

There is no excuse for the rioters' behavior, and they deserve to be hurt. But there is no excuse for a government that appears to be ignoring public concerns and suggesting that it openly hates any members of the public who share those concerns.

With all this in mind, Mr. Care; and while you're at it, you might as well rethink your entire economic approach.

You present a huge public sector pay rise with no productivity gains as an opportunity for your union paymasters to abandon the previous Tory plan: which began to reduce the huge expansion in the size of the Whitehall bureaucracy by 66,000 jobs.

We all know that 80 per cent of public sector spending goes to public sector workers' wages and yet once again the Labour Party has no plan for reform, but rather a plan to build new hospitals.

You're going to pay for all this wage inflation with unnecessary taxes, pensions, investments that stifle growth and much more. It's crazy.

After all the misery and expense of Covid, this is the last thing we need right now. In a pathetic attempt to justify his tax increase, he lied about the state of the economy and got caught.

They have already contributed to the cause of freedom of expression in universities by repealing the law that was just passed to protect it.

You have appointed cronies, people who have personally paid you or your Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to public office.

Stop all this nonsense, go on vacation, Mr. Prime Minister. Don't stay in your marching order, but leave immediately.

Have some courage, face your critics and get the perspective that comes with distance and a pound of money.

Leave now and don't come back until you have defined your ideas.