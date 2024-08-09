Israeli-Turkish relations on the brink of collapse

Even with US intervention, the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran could harden Ankara's stance against Israel and trigger a fatal cycle of diplomatic and economic retaliation.

For both political and personal reasons, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week could mark a turning point in Turkey’s relations with Israel. In addition to Ankara’s nearly two decades of ties and support for Hamas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan knew Haniyeh well, treating him as a family member and protégé. In fact, Erdogan had just invited Haniyeh to address parliament shortly before his death, adding to the shock and embarrassment of his sudden demise. As such, Erdogan will almost certainly treat the assassination as a personal affront and instruct his bureaucrats to toughen the government’s stance toward Israel. Turkish foreign policy makers and the general population will support this shift, as many of them already view Israel’s campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip as misplaced, poorly executed, and marred by civilian casualties.

Turkey initially joined South Africa's International Court of Justice (ICJ) on August 7 in its complaint against Israel, seeking to prosecute the country for allegedly committing genocide in Gaza. would have been avoided A commitment to accept the court's eventual ruling as binding, the high-profile diplomatic move is a sign that further Turkish steps are to come, with likely implications for U.S. policy and Israeli-Turkish relations.

Two decades of ties with Hamas

Erdogan established formal contacts with Hamas quite early in his long reign as Turkish head of state, inviting the group’s leader Khaled Mashal to Ankara in 2006. At the time, Turkey enjoyed excellent relations with Israel, rooted in its recognition of the Jewish state in 1949 (for decades, Turkey was Israel’s only Muslim-majority friendly country). Relations had also grown significantly in the 1990s, including a surge in Israeli tourism to Turkey, various free trade agreements, high-level visits, and extensive intelligence and military cooperation.

These close ties have not translated into an anti-Palestinian stance, however. Historically, Turkey has supported the Palestinian cause even when it developed good relations with Israel. For example, it established formal ties with the Palestine Liberation Organization in the late 1970s and was one of the first countries to recognize the state of Palestine in exile in 1988. Ankara also supported the Palestinian Authority after its creation as part of the Oslo peace process in the 1990s.

This dynamic changed markedly after the turn of the century, partly because of the multiple military clashes between Israel and Hamas, but also because Erdogan prioritized ties with the group over other Palestinian factions, notably Fatah, the PA’s main party. Unlike Israel, the United States, and many other governments, Ankara does not view Hamas as an illegitimate terrorist group, but rather as a legitimate voice of the Palestinian people and a key player in the fight against Israel. As a result, Ankara began hosting Hamas officials, at first semi-secretly and then quite openly (although it has refrained from hosting the group’s top leaders).

Long before the current war on Gaza, each round of fighting in the Gaza Strip had eroded Turkish goodwill toward Israel, while Ankara’s efforts to aid Hamas had increasingly angered Jerusalem. As a result, bilateral relations had gradually deteriorated from excellent to nearly broken. The rift deepened into a chasm in 2010, after an international flotilla of private ships left Turkey in an effort to end Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. When Israeli commandos boarded the ships, clashes broke out and eight Turkish citizens were killed, as well as a Turkish-American citizen. The two countries then severed diplomatic relations, which were not fully restored until December 2022, after years of US mediation. As part of that reset, Turkey pledged to limit Hamas’s presence on its soil, but the ongoing war in Gaza and Haniyeh’s assassination threaten to upend all that progress and plunge the relationship into an even deeper abyss. And this time, Washington will have a hard time bringing it back from the brink.

Punitive measures likely in Ankara

Turkey has taken various measures against Israel since the start of the military campaign in Gaza last year, and these measures are expected to intensify after the Haniyeh incident. On the diplomatic front, Erdogan has joined other officials in making harsh remarks against Israel throughout the war, including on May 13 statement accusing it of genocide. On the economic front, Ankara has issued a series oftrade restrictions on April 9, then banned all import and export activity with Israel on May 2,announcingthat the boycott would continue until a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid were secured in Gaza.

In response to Haniyeh's assassination, Turkey could expand its toolbox against Israel in several ways:

Blocking cooperation with NATO. In addition to joining the ICJ case, Turkey will likely impose a complete moratorium on NATO cooperation with Israel. The alliance requires unanimous member approval of all decisions, so Ankara has could have vetoed The US has implemented various forms of cooperation since the beginning of the Gaza war (e.g., joint meetings and exercises). Although it has not reached a total moratorium and has allowed some symbolic measures (e.g., joint statements on the October 7 attack), it may now decide to permanently veto all initiatives related to Israel.

Trade sanctions and airspace restrictions. Ankara could further tighten the May 2 boycott, closing the loophole that has allowed many Turkish companies to use third countries (e.g. Greece) to continue trading with Israel. It could also reduce energy flows from its Ceyhan Mediterranean terminal, where oil is piped from Azerbaijan to Israel. Finally, Turkey could consider closing its airspace to commercial aircraft flying to and from Israel.

Nuclear options. Other potential actions could prove serious enough to sever relations indefinitely. For example, a new flotilla has been anchored in Istanbul for months awaiting permission to sail to Gaza and undermine the Israeli blockade; Turkey could decide to give it the green light. Given that Gaza is currently an active war zone, Israel would undoubtedly confront this flotilla militarily, likely resulting in a repeat of the deadly 2010 confrontation or worse. Other nuclear options could include openly and officially welcoming senior Hamas leaders or suspending diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israel's Options

An important dynamic that could limit Turkish retaliation is Erdogan’s desire to play a role in Gaza the next day. Ankara is eager to participate in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, to resolve Palestinian politics, and to mediate a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, both to help the Palestinian people and to consolidate its position as a regional power. Therefore, if Israel sends signals through regional mediators (e.g. the UAE) that Turkey may have a role to play in defining the future of Gaza, Erdogan may be reluctant to launch the harsher economic sanctions or nuclear options outlined above.

But even in this scenario, Turkey would continue to censure Israel on the international stage, and Jerusalem might prove unwilling to tolerate further diplomatic rebukes without responding. For example, it might decide to censure Ankara in a firm and consistent manner, or take steps that threaten Turkish interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, such as strengthening its alliance with Greece. This could anger Erdogan to the point of resorting to harsher sanctions, among other serious options. Such an escalation could in turn cause problems in US-Turkey relations, particularly in Congress, where pro-Greek and pro-Israel voices have traditionally been louder than pro-Turkish ones. Taken together, these developments would almost certainly cross the Rubicon of repair in Israeli-Turkish relations.

Consequences for American policy

The United States has few direct and immediately effective tools to prevent a rupture between Israel and Turkey, but it must use all its means, given the potentially serious multilateral consequences. One option is to consult with the United Arab Emirates, which is an ally of both Israel and Turkey and can advise them to avoid any steps that could destroy their mutual ties. Another option is to reserve space in advance for approved Turkish NGOs to participate in the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, in collaboration with Israel and other stakeholders such as the UAE, Egypt, and the European Union.

The Biden administration should also improve communication between its cabinet officials and their Turkish and Israeli counterparts. For example, they should ask Israeli officials to refrain from politically inflammatory public statements like recent tweet Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called Erdogan an anti-Semitic dictator and has apparently tried to stir up competition between the president and his domestic opposition, a strategy that is bound to provoke a backlash among a Turkish population that is rightly sensitive to foreign interference in its politics. After the previous rupture in 2010, it took more than a decade for several U.S. administrations to patch up the Israeli-Turkish relationship. Washington must therefore do what it can to keep the peace between two key allies.

Soner Cagaptay is theBeyer Family Senior Fellow at the Washington Institute and director of its Turkish research program.