No question of creamy layer: PM Modi reassures BJP SC/ST MPs | Political Pulse News

As Dalit leaders express apprehension over the Supreme Court's landmark decision allowing states to create sub-categorizations within Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for reservation purposes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured a 70-member delegation of the party's SC/ST MLAs that no action would be taken on the court observations calling for exclusion of the creamy stratum.

BJP MP from Bulandshahr, Bhola Singh, told The Indian Express after the meeting that SC/ST members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were part of the delegation. We conveyed to him our concerns over the observations made by the honourable judges of the Supreme Court about the creamy layer among the SC/ST communities. He assured that the government would not take any action and reiterated that it stood for the welfare of the SC and ST communities.

Modi posted about the meeting on X, saying, “I met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. We reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of SC/ST communities.”

On August 1, a seven-judge Constitution Bench delivered its decision on whether states can sub-categorize SC/STs for the purpose of reservation, with six of them ruling in favour of the move. In his order, Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai observed that states must evolve a policy to identify the creamy layer among SC/STs, who could be excluded from the benefits of reservation. He was supported by three other judges.

Suresh Kumar Kashyap, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, told The Indian Express that this was the only item on the agenda of their meeting with the Prime Minister. We met the Prime Minister only to hand over the memorandum, but he assured us that the government would not take any action in this regard. The Prime Minister said what Justice Gavai said was just an observation and was not binding on the government.

Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia told The Indian Express, “This observation was not part of the verdict but our opponents are spreading rumours that the BJP-led government wants to introduce a creamy layer (exclusion). So we have formally met the Prime Minister and he assured us that there is no question of a creamy layer for SC/STs. The BJP, our party president and the Prime Minister are all on the same page on this.”

BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, who is an ST leader from Madhya Pradesh, also spoke about the assurance given to them by the Prime Minister, adding, “Four judges of the Supreme Court have expressed their view that there should be exclusion of the creamy layer among SC/STs, but that was not part of the Court's decision.”

The MPs said that as far as the Supreme Court's blanket verdict allowing states to sub-categorize within SC/ST is concerned, it was not a matter of discussion.

The BJP has not yet officially stated its position on the August 1 verdict. Its ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), whose main base is the Dalit community, has expressed disagreement with the verdict and said it will file a review petition.

The BJP is aware of the erosion of its support base among SC/STs, as evidenced by the recent Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders have blamed this on the opposition's misleading campaign that a strong BJP government could amend the Constitution and remove reservations for SC/STs.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP had won 46 reserved seats in the Supreme Court, compared to 30 this time. Its number of reserved seats in the Supreme Court has come down to 25 from 31 in 2019.

The Congress has improved its vote share in reserved Supreme Court seats to 20.8% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from 16.7% in 2019.