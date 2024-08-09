Imran Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan's Raj in DDLJ 'green flag': 'He assumes the role…'





Imran Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan's Raj a green flag character.

Imran Khan described Shah Rukh Khan's character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as a green flag to take on a traditional female role.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan's career, and even after 30 years, it remains one of his most iconic films. In a recent interview, veteran actor Imran Khan shared his thoughts on what he considers to be green flags in cinema, citing Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Raj in DDLJ as a perfect example. He appreciated Raj's character for portraying traditionally feminine roles and avoiding physical violence, setting him apart from typical male leads.

Speaking on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran explained: His performance in DDLJ, where in the second half of the film he shows up at this girl's house and he takes on this role which is the traditionally female role, he says I help with the shaadi, I will take mithai here and I will put decorations there and even at the end, when it comes to physical conflict, he doesn't fight with the guys.

In the film, Raj goes to Simrans' (Kajol) house, where she is preparing to marry someone else, and instead of using aggression, he wins over her family with kindness and patience. This approach is in stark contrast to Simrans' fiancé, Kuljeet, who embodies the alpha male stereotype and is a red flag, planning to cheat on his future wife. Imran also noted, “He says, I'm not going to do it, and the fact that at the end of the film, instead of taking the girl and running away, he says I'm going to win the hearts of this whole family, one by one, I'm going to win their hearts.” I found this refreshing and very emotional and exciting when I first saw the film.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), released in 1995, is not just a film but a cultural phenomenon among the masses. Directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut, DDLJ became a milestone in Bollywood, redefining the romantic drama genre and cementing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The film follows the story of Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran Singh (Kajol), two young Indians living in London. They meet during a month-long trip to Europe and, after a series of misadventures, fall in love. However, the plot twists when Simran, bound by her father's promise, is forced to marry another man in India. Determined to win her love honourably, Raj travels to India to convince Simran's strict father, played by Amrish Puri, to allow them to marry.

DDLJ is famous for its portrayal of love that balances tradition and modernity. Raj's character, who respects Simran's family values ​​while fighting for their love, deeply touched the audience. His refusal to elope with Simran and win over her family was seen as a refreshing change from the usual tropes of romantic films of the time.

The film's impact is evident in its unprecedented success. It became the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, with a continuous run of over 25 years at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir cinema. DDLJ also played a crucial role in popularising the concept of NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) as an important demographic in Bollywood, showcasing their struggles and connection to Indian traditions.

Beyond its commercial success, DDLJ's influence on pop culture is profound. Dialogues like Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain and songs like Tujhe Dekha To and Mere Khwabon Mein have become iconic, transcending generations. The film's exploration of love, family and cultural identity continues to resonate with audiences today, making it a timeless classic.

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu Narain, Deputy Editor of News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news to interviewing print and electronic media personalities, he works with the Entertainment team of News18.com.

