Evangelical leaders denounce danger posed by 'prophets' who associate God with Donald Trump





Evangelical leaders are warning of the dangers of supporting political candidates from the pulpit as the country sees a rise in pro-Trump “prophets” who claim God anointed the former president as the chosen one.

Kimberly Reisman, executive director of World Methodist Evangelism, warned last week that the practice would harm Christians across the country. And Carl Nelson, president of Transform Minnesota, warned that many endorsements from church leaders fail to “hold the candidate accountable to the full range of values ​​that we represent.”

“God can use leaders from all parties, and equating God’s will with the will of any political party or person is extremely dangerous and a threat to the overall witness of Christians in the United States,” Reisman said in a July 31 statement.

In recent years, a number of prominent evangelical figures have come forward and claimed to have received prophecies that former President Donald Trump would be a secular messiah who would deliver conservative Christians from cultural exile. Many of them went viral, telling thousands, if not millions, that God would restore Trump to the White House, leaving their supporters clinging to the promise of a second Trump term.

Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023. Evangelical leaders are warning pastors against supporting political candidates amid the rise of pro-Trump prophets. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Matthew D. Taylor, a senior fellow at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies, told Newsweek that it all started with Paula White-Cain, the prosperity-evangelist televangelist whom Trump tapped to be his liaison to the evangelical community in 2015.

Taylor said that while White-Cain didn't know many prominent figures in the religious right, she was well-connected among prophets and charismatic pastors in megachurches.

“These are the people she started inviting to meet with Donald Trump in the fall of 2015, and that's when you started to see this energy and this movement of prophecies about Donald Trump really start to build,” Taylor said.

“When Trump won the 2016 presidential election, these prophets seemed to really hit the nail on the head. They accurately predicted what everyone else was saying wouldn’t happen,” he continued. “That just led to a proliferation, and in the 2020 campaign, there were hundreds of these prophecies from different prophets, each claiming that God spoke to them individually and told them that Donald Trump was destined to have a second term.”

Among them are Julie Green, a popular preacher who rose to fame through former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ReAwaken America tour, MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn and Pentecostal pastor Johnny Enlow, who promised his supporters in 2021 that Trump would be restored to power before the next presidential election.

When Trump was shot and wounded at a rally in Pennsylvania last month, some said the shooting was part of a larger series of prophecies.

Charlie Shamp told his 1,260,000 Instagram followers that he had predicted the assassination attempt twice. Amanda Grace, who has 239,000 YouTube subscribers, went live on the platform to tie her prophecies to the incident. Brandon Biggs became popular overnight after an old video of him discussing an “assassination attempt.” [Trump’s] “life” is recycled.

For those who believe Trump embodies the Christian vision of America, the assassination attempt “reinforced that narrative,” Taylor said. While these prophets may have large followings, evangelical leaders are increasingly opposed to the idea of ​​political endorsements.

The National Association of Evangelicals’ May/June survey of evangelical leaders found that 98% of leaders believe pastors should not support politicians from the pulpit, a nearly double-digit increase since 2017. That year, 89% said no to the question, “Should pastors support politicians from the pulpit?”

“This language of spiritual warfare has increasingly infiltrated our politics,” Taylor said, adding that the danger of polarizing religious discourse is that it radicalizes the right.

“If you believe that every political conflict, every election is an arena of constant combat between good and evil, you have no reason to compromise or negotiate,” he said. “What negotiation is there with allies and demons?”

Taylor also expressed concern that as we approach another highly polarized election, this rhetoric is “at an even higher level than in 2020.” With Trump relying on these prophecy narratives, he said, “we could be entering a very painful season for American democracy.”

