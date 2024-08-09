Willie Brown Claims Donald Trump Helicopter Ride Story Didn't Happen





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump confounded two prominent California politicians when he told a harrowing story of a helicopter that nearly ran him over.

At a news conference Thursday that was riddled with false and misleading statements, Trump recalled being a passenger in the helicopter with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown when it was forced to make an emergency landing. The comments came in response to a question about Brown's relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris three decades ago.

But Brown never shared a helicopter with Trump, the former mayor said. Instead, it was former California Gov. Jerry Brown who traveled with Trump in a helicopter in 2018 to survey wildfire damage, and no emergency landings were reported.

“I know Willie Brown very well,” Mr. Trump said of the alleged incident. “I actually went down in a helicopter with him. We thought that might be the end of it.”

He continued: “We were in a helicopter, we were going together to a certain place, and there was an emergency landing. It was not a pleasant landing.”

Trump said Brown also said terrible things to him about Harris. He wasn't really a fan of her at the time.

But Brown told the San Francisco Chronicle he had never been in a helicopter with Trump.

You would have known if I had gone down in the helicopter with Trump, Brown told the newspaper.

The longtime Democratic politician said he never disparaged Harris to Trump either.

Hell no, Brown replied. I wouldn't tell him anything bad about any woman.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, and Trump did travel by helicopter to survey wildfire damage in 2018. But no problems were reported during the flight.

Current Gov. Gavin Newsom was also on the plane. A spokesman for the Democrat, Izzy Gardon, said Friday that there were no problems with the flight, no emergency landings and no conversations about Harris.

Both Browns have decades-long public service careers in California. Willie Brown, 90, is black. Jerry Brown, 86, is white.

Willie Brown's longstanding relationship with Harris has resurfaced since she became the Democratic nominee for the White House. Now that Trump is facing her in his bid for a second term, he and other Republicans have used that relationship to launch attacks suggesting Harris has not legitimately earned her political positions.

Brown was speaker of the California State Assembly in the 1990s when he and Harris were a couple. Brown separated from his wife in 1982.

Harris, 59, spent years as a prosecutor in the Bay Area before being appointed state attorney general in 2010 and then elected U.S. senator in 2016. She has been married to Doug Emhoff since 2014.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt declined to explain the discrepancies in Trump's story when asked about it Friday on Newsmax.

“I refer you to President Trump's statement and what he said yesterday,” Leavitt said. “The president has a lot of incredible stories to tell in his life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-willie-jerry-brown-helicopter-california-60783296c2baff5df060e50a96f17141 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos