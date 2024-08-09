Keir Starmer 'tone deaf' to immigration concerns





Protests by far-right groups have turned violent in several towns following false speculation that the man suspected of the Southport stabbings was an asylum seeker. But citing a poll showing that 34% of respondents supported peaceful protests against immigration and integration, Mr Johnson asked whether that meant more than a third of the UK was far-right. It is time, Prime Minister, as you sip your sunset drink, to reflect on whether you have struck exactly the right tone on illegal immigration. Mr Johnson was mayor of London during the 2011 riots, which began in the capital before spreading to dozens of locations across the UK. He initially rejected calls to return from his summer vacation, but eventually announced he was cutting short his family holiday to return and try to take control of the crisis. No love lost There was no love lost between Mr Johnson and Sir Keir during the two-plus years the former was in Downing Street while the latter was leader of the opposition. In his column, Mr Johnson repeated his unflattering nickname of “human bollard” for his rival, a nickname he first coined during one of their confrontations at Prime Minister's Questions. He suggested that Sir Keir should take a family holiday because his leadership had made no changes to the response to the riots, except to make the situation slightly worse. Mr Johnson also criticised Sir Keir's moves in the first few weeks to undo the legacy of successive Conservative administrations. He cited the abandonment of plans to cut the size of the civil service by tens of thousands of people, to restrict public sector pay increases and to enshrine freedom of expression in universities. Mr Johnson concluded: “Have guts, face your critics and gain the perspective that comes with distance and a kilo of retsina. Go now and don't come back until you have strengthened your ideas.”

