Jokowi: Increase in budget for Independence Day celebration this year is justified





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said he acknowledged the increase in the budget for the celebration of Indonesian Independence Day in the capital Nusantara or IKNAccording to him, the celebration that will take place both at IKN and in Jakarta contributes to the increase in the budget. “It is a transition period, so the celebration is taking place in two places. There is no (budget) jump, I think it is justifiable, and the budget comes from the Secretary of State,” he said on Friday, August 9, 2024. State Minister Pratikno acknowledged that the budget for this year's August 17 ceremony was larger than in previous years. However, he referred the question about the details of the Independence Day budget to the head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hatono. Meanwhile, Heru Budi only repeated Pratikno's statement and admitted that he did not know how much money was spent on the Independence Day celebration in previous years. THE Independence Day The budget for the celebrations came under scrutiny after the government reportedly hired 1,000 units of luxury cars for VVIPs and state guests from IKN. The news was first revealed by Head of the Regional Leadership Council (DPD) of the Indonesian region Car rental East Kalimantan Entrepreneurs Association (Asperda) Damun Kiswanto in Balikpapan city, East Kalimantan province, Sunday, August 4, 2024. He said the ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with him for the purchase of 1,000 vehicles for the Independence Day celebrations. The government had paid 50 percent of the down payment, he said. East Kalimantan Asperda had to bring in additional vehicle units from outside the region due to the limited number of cars available. Strong demand has also led to higher car rental prices. For example, the normal cost of renting a Fortuner car was Rs 2.5 million per day, which has doubled to Rs 5 million per day. “Even Alphard, who usually earned Rs 7 million per day, has increased significantly to Rs 25 million per day,” Damun Kiswanto said. Pratikno denied that the government had rented 1,000 units of cars for VVIPs and state guests at the IKN. Ministry Secretary Setya Utama later clarified that the palace had only rented 200 buses for the mobility of IKN guests and flag-hoisting officials. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Picks: Garuda Palace in Nusantara is a symbol of Indonesian independence, says Minister Basuki Click here has get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

