The number of asylum seekers arriving in the UK from Turkey is soaring, according to the latest Home Office figures, and more are expected to arrive, according to academics. Home Office statistics on asylum applications for the year ending March 2024 show that the number of arrivals from Turkey increased by 78% compared to the previous year. In the year to the end of March 2023, around 2,000 Turkish nationals came to the UK illegally from the country before claiming asylum, but the figure for the following 12 months was 3,730. According to a UK-based academic, this figure is expected to continue to rise due to a range of factors, including Turkey's status as a global migrant hub, the oppression of Kurds, economic instability and the re-election of President Erdogan. He said the mistreatment of Kurds continues in Turkey and there are already 3.6 million refugees in the country, many of whom are trying to reach Europe and the UK. Last year, more than 100,000 Turkish citizens applied for asylum across the EU, an 82% increase on the previous year, making them the third highest nationality seeking protection in the EU after Syrians and Afghans.

There are around 3.6 million refugees and asylum seekers in Turkey, mainly those who fled the war in neighbouring Syria. Bahar Baser, a Durham University academic who studies Turkish migration, said the exodus of Turkish citizens to the EU, then to the UK and separately to the US, was driven by several factors, including the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who has dominated politics in the country for the past two decades. He said minorities such as Kurds were being persecuted in Turkey, but others were leaving as the country had also been going through an economic crisis over the past six years. He told the New Humanitarian: “I see the recent migration as a perpetual exodus. Maybe the seeds were already planted during the Gezi protests in 2013 or later, during the many elections that Erdoan won. People thought about leaving and, slowly but surely, they are doing so.” Pakistan is one of the other countries that has seen a sharp increase, with the number rising 72% over the same period, from around 2,600 to 4,480.

The number of Vietnamese nationals also tripled, from 1,046 in the year ending March 2023 to 3,219 in the year ending March 2024. The largest number of asylum applications came from Afghanistan (7,669), but this figure decreased by 22% compared to the previous year. During the year ending March 2023, 14,347 Albanian applications were filed, in line with the high volumes of Albanian small boat arrivals during the summer of 2022. The number of Albanian small boat arrivals has fallen significantly over the past year, and asylum applications from Albanians have therefore also fallen to just 2,836 – a drop of 80 percent – ​​meaning that this nationality is no longer among the ten most common nationalities for asylum applications. Several other common nationalities have also seen their applications decline over the past year, including Iran, down 29 percent to 5,769, and Bangladesh, down 14 percent to 3,384, although that figure could also increase with the recent government overthrow there.

Immigration campaigners have called on the government to be more transparent about how asylum seekers are entering the country after it emerged that only a third of them crossed the Channel in small boats during the same period. There are fears the Common Travel Area (with Ireland) has become a major new route for illegal immigration after the Home Office refused to release details of the number of asylum seekers using the route. The same Home Office figures showed that in the year to March 2024, just 34% of asylum applications were made by migrants who made the perilous Channel crossing. The Home Office report states: “The majority of small boat arrivals are claiming asylum, but small boat arrivals accounted for just 34% of the total number of people claiming asylum in the UK in the year ending March 2024. “Asylum seekers use a variety of routes to the UK, including arriving via a legal visa route (i.e. with a valid entry clearance), arriving via regular routes but using fraudulent documents, arriving via clandestine routes, such as small boats, lorries or shipping containers, and arriving through the Common Travel Area without a valid entry clearance.”

The report says many asylum seekers have been in the UK for some time before claiming asylum, while some say it is not safe for them to return once their legal visas expire. She added: “Comparative internal data on visas and asylum applications shows that around 20% of people applying for asylum in 2023 were granted some form of alternative leave within seven days of making an asylum application.” This means that almost 50% of asylum seekers must have entered the country in trucks or containers, using false documents or via the Common Travel Area. But when asked to provide a breakdown of the percentages for each, a Home Office spokeswoman said: “We do not publish figures for other methods of entry. “Official statistics published by the Home Office are regularly reviewed in accordance with the Statistics Code of Practice, taking into account a number of factors including user needs and the quality and availability of data.”

Alp Mehmet, chair of Migration Watch UK, called on the Home Office to publish the figures in the interests of transparency, amid fears the common travel area could be an uncontrolled loophole. He said: “This is an all too common phenomenon that does a disservice to the public and undermines democracy. The Home Office’s obstinacy and obstruction in releasing data we have a right to know is frustrating. Perhaps we should expect this from a once important department of state that has become dysfunctional, ineffective and inefficient.” “The Common Travel Area is a clear gap that has been identified by both traffickers and migrants. We were working closely with the Irish even before we joined the EU. Since Brexit and the Windsor Agreement, the situation has clearly gotten worse. If it is not closed, it will get worse. Perhaps that is why the Migration Agency is reluctant to reveal the data.” A total of 68,564 people were granted refugee status or other leave following an asylum application in the year ending March 2024, the highest number granted since records began in 1984. At the end of March 2024, 104,517 people were receiving asylum support, of which 27% (28,488) were accommodated in hotels, a decrease of 38% compared to 45,768 at the end of December. Brexit could impact the dispersion of asylum applications across the EU. In 2023, asylum applications in the EU increased by 18% to 1.17 million people, while in the UK they decreased by 16% to 84,425, representing just 7% of all applications in the UK and the EU.