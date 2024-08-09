China vs. America: The Geopolitical Olympics

Watching the extraordinary performances of the athletes competing at the Paris Olympics is a humbling experience. It’s amazing to see what our fellow human beings are capable of. Every time an athlete breaks the previous world record, I applaud. But like most Americans who follow these events, I’m certainly not neutral. I note which countries’ athletes win gold and which don’t. I take comfort in hearing our national anthem played first and most often on the podium where the medals are awarded.

In these Olympics, as in most other races in the world today, there are only two superpowers: China and the United States. As of August 9, the United States has won the race. won The U.S. athletes won 30 gold medals, compared to 32 for China. In total, the U.S. athletes won 104 and their Chinese competitors 77. When the last of the 987 medals is awarded next Sunday and the hosts France do their best to deliver a finale as surprising as the opening one, the odds of the U.S. coming out on top are about 80 percent. But, of course, as Yogi Berra taught us: It ain't over 'til it's over. As a sports fan who also happens to be China's president, Xi Jinping, said, note:Unpredictability is what makes a sporting match exciting.

China’s rise from nothing to become the United States’ chief rival at the Olympics mirrors its rise in virtually every other sphere to become the defining geopolitical rival of the 21st century. Until four decades ago, China had never won a medal in the modern Olympics. first medal arrived at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. A quarter of a century later, at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China has won forty-eight gold medals to the United States' thirty-six. As Figure 1 shows, the United States responded. In Tokyo 2021, the United States taken at home Thirty-nine gold medals, for a total of 113, compared to thirty-eight and eighty-nine for China.

Figure 1: Olympic medals won

Source: International Olympic Committee, Olympic Games medal count

During the 2020 presidential campaign, a group of Harvard researchers chaired by Ezra Vogel and myself was tasked with preparing a series of reports for the transition teams charged with planning the administration that would take office after the 2020 election. Specifically, our mission was to document what had actually happened over the past two decades in the series of races between China and the United States. The goal was to provide an objective database that would serve as a basis for policymakers to make a fundamental strategic reassessment of the China challenge. (These reports on the great rivalry were later published as Belfer Discussion Papers). The reports analyzed in detail the competition between the United States and China in five main areas: economic, technological, military, diplomatic, and ideological. In each, we identified criteria, metrics for evaluating each race, and the best available data sources on each topic. Each report offered a summary of the evidence about what happened in the first two decades of the 21st century and a frank judgment of where each nation stands in 2020.

The end result of each of the five reports was the same: A nation that at the beginning of the century could not be seen in our rearview mirror is now racing right beside us or, in some cases, ahead of us. We concluded that the Office of National Intelligence's persistence in its reluctant appellation To say that China is an increasingly close competitor to its peers is a nostalgic fallacy. Ask the athletes who compete in the Olympics. China must be recognized as a competitor in its own right.

Figure 2: Share of global GDP (PPP)

Source: IMF, World Economic Outlook 2024

As Figure 2 shows, by the criteria adopted by the CIA and the IMF as the single optimal measure of national economies, China is now the largest economy in the world. According to the CIA, China's GDP in purchasing power parity terms at the end of 2023 was $31.2 trillioncompared to the United States $24.6 trillion. Many Americans find this so contrary to what they know deep down that they simply refuse to believe it. They note that by the traditional yardstick that measures economies by market exchange rates, the United States remains number one. They remind us that China is home to four times as many citizens as the United States and thus lags far behind in terms of GDP per capita. But as Figures 3, 4, and 5 show, in its effort to overtake the United States to become the largest economy, China has dethroned its competitor from its traditional position as the world’s largest trading nation, the world’s manufacturing workshop, and the world’s exporter of high-tech products.

Figure 3: Share of world trade

Source: World Bank data

Figure 4: Share of global manufacturing industry

Source:OECD Trade in Value Added (TiVa) Database

Figure 5: Share of global high-tech exports

Source:World Bank data

The technology race is harder to summarize. To be sure, the United States remains at the forefront of technological advancement, which is likely to matter most in the coming decade as American artificial intelligence companies push the envelope. Current U.S. constraints on exports of advanced semiconductors and the equipment to make them are hampering China. But in next-generation green technologies, from solar and wind to electric vehicles, China has gained such a commanding lead that for at least the next decade, the West’s green future will be red.

In military rivalry, the era of U.S. primacy is over. Yes, Washington's position as the world's military superpower remains unique, with a network of treaty allies and bases on nearly every continent. Yet China is now a serious military rival. China’s denial-of-access and area-denial systems have changed the game in its geographic periphery, which includes Taiwan and the South and East China Seas. In the most realistic war games the Pentagon has designed to simulate war over Taiwan, the score is 100. eighteen to zero. And the eighteen are not Team USA. In the words of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, When All cards are on the table, the United States no longer surpasses China in defense spending.

In 1996, China's defense budget was one thirtieth the size of the Americas. In 2020, measured in PPP, China's spending was more than half US spending and on the path to parity. Moreover, the Chinese military can do more with less. The average active PLA soldier costs China a quarter the annual cost of one American soldier. And while China's nuclear arsenal is far smaller than the United States', its nuclear forces are capable enough to provide mutually assured destruction (MAD).

Figure 6: Defense spending (PPP)

Source: Belfer Center, The Great Military Rivalry: China vs. United States

So what? Five points deserve further exploration.

First, as the traditional Olympic banner goes: faster, higher, stronger. Competition motivates rivals to run faster, jump higher, and throw the discus or shot put with greater strength than individuals could. As Adam Smith taught us, competition among nations focused on competitive advantage and trade creates a bigger pie in which everyone can get a bigger slice. In one of Xi Jinping’s favorite phrases, everyone wins.

Second, as the Olympics know, in each event only one person can win the gold. Most athletes never make it into the winner's circle. So while on the one hand, every athlete who qualifies to compete is an Olympian and therefore a winner, on the other hand, most of those winners will be losers in the race for the medal. In game theory, a classic case of winner-take-all is the deer hunt, in which only by cooperating can two individuals capture a deer. But once they have done so, they must then decide how to divide up the phase where a larger share for one means less for the other in a zero-sum winner-loser game. Similarly, in the production of items that are traded, such as electric vehicles or semiconductors, if one nation is able to establish a dominant position, it has power that it can use to influence other nations.

Third, contrary to the usual arguments of Chinese diplomats who often reject the US insistence on recognizing that China and the US are competitors, in sports arenas, China is an enthusiastic and determined competitor. While Yang Jiechi (former foreign minister) warned US, China should engage in win-win cooperation instead of hostile competition: ousted former foreign minister Qin Gang warned This so-called competition from the United States is a policy of containment and all-out repression. The current ambassador, Xie Feng, has also stressed The competition between countries should be like a competition for excellence in a car race, not a fierce fight in a wrestling ring. But Chinese President Xi Jinping is a boxer himself. In boxing, as Xi says, endurance, strength and control in the ring are most important. boxing arenaChina has won one gold and one silver so far, compared to one bronze for the Americans. In wrestling, the United States has won two gold medals, compared to one silver and three bronze for China.