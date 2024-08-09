PM Modi hails GeM’s Rs 10 lakh crore cumulative sales milestone on its eighth anniversary – ThePrint





New Delhi [India]August 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for its remarkable achievements as the platform celebrated its 8th anniversary on Friday. Highlighting the platform's impact on inclusive economic growth, PM Modi posted on X: “Congratulations to all stakeholders of @GeM_India on the 8th year of the platform. The platform has clocked an impressive cumulative turnover of nearly Rs. 10 lakh crore. But, more importantly, it has provided opportunities to entrepreneurs, especially those associated with MSMEs, start-ups and those belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities. GeM has also contributed a lot to women empowerment.”

Show full article







The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the gross merchandise value (GMV) of orders on GeM reached a staggering Rs 1.24 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25. This reflects a quarterly growth of over 136 per cent over last year's gross merchandise value of Rs 52,670 crore. The services segment, in particular, was the driver of this growth, recording a GMV of over Rs 80,500 crore, an increase of 330% over the corresponding period of FY2023-24. Procurement by central ministries, including central public enterprises (CPSEs), crossed the Rs 100,000-crore mark during this period. The ministries of coal, defence and oil and gas emerged as the major buyers, reflecting their strategic role in strengthening the national economy through efficient management of resources. GeM's success is not only measured in numbers, but also in its role as a facilitator for entrepreneurs, especially those from marginalized communities. The platform has become a crucial tool for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and businesses belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities, as well as women entrepreneurs, providing them with unprecedented access to public procurement opportunities. To further enhance the user experience and support sellers, GeM is set to launch the ‘GeM SAHAYAK’ program. This initiative aims to establish a nationwide network of 7,000 trained and certified accredited trainers who will help potential and existing GeM sellers navigate the platform and maximize business opportunities. Buyers will also benefit from the services of these SAHAYAKs, including offer creation and other value-added services. In order to make it easier to do business on GeM, the portal has significantly reduced the transaction fees charged to sellers. Under the new revenue policy, sellers and service providers will now be charged only 0.30% of the order value for orders above Rs 5 lakhs, down from 0.45% earlier. Additionally, these fees will be capped at Rs 3 lakh, a drastic reduction from the previous cap of Rs 72.50 lakh. This reduction, ranging from 33% to 96%, is expected to make offers on the platform more competitive, benefiting both sellers and buyers. As part of the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, GeM has launched ‘The Aabhar Collection’, a curated selection of over 120 handcrafted gift items and hampers under the One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) categories. Priced between Rs 500 and Rs 25,000, these products are meant to be used at government events and ceremonies, further promoting local artisans and their crafts on a national platform. During the quarter, GeM also expanded its reach through strategic partnerships and training programs. The portal signed MoUs with the Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (DICCI), Assam Startup Nest and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi). Over 320 training sessions for buyers and sellers were conducted across the country, strengthening the user base and capabilities of the platform. Additionally, the recently launched interactive and multilingual training courses have garnered significant interest, with over 1,172 buyers and 3,393 sellers registered in just four months. These initiatives underscore GeM’s commitment to building a robust, inclusive and user-friendly procurement ecosystem. Launched in 2016, GeM was envisioned as a transformative e-procurement platform that could streamline and centralise government procurement processes. Over the last eight years, it has emerged as a complete one-stop solution for government buyers and a vital marketplace for sellers across India. (ANI) This report is auto-generated by ANI News Service. ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/economy/pm-modi-lauds-gems-milestone-of-rs-10-lakh-crore-in-cumulative-sales-on-eighth-anniversary/2216274/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos