Harris, Trump agree to debate on ABC in September as race tightens | US Election 2024





Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off for the first time in a televised debate on September 10, ABC News has confirmed.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd and could be a defining moment for both candidates in what polls indicate will be an extremely tight race.

“I'm looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date for September 10th. I heard he finally committed to it and I'm looking forward to it,” the vice president told reporters in Michigan on Thursday.

The former president had previously agreed to appear on ABC News to debate Joe Biden, but after the president withdrew from his re-election campaign, Trump suggested he would step down.

At a rambling news conference Thursday, he walked back his remarks, saying he was willing to debate Harris three times in September on ABC, as well as Fox News and NBC.

ignore newsletter promotion

Sign up for The Stakes US Election Edition

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a presidential election with far-reaching consequences

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

ABC News confirmed in a statement that it will host qualified presidential candidates for a debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the debate on ABC.

Harris did not commit to participating in additional debates on NBC or Fox, but told reporters: “I'm happy to have that conversation on an additional debate, or after September 10th, for sure.”

In June, more than 51 million people tuned in to watch the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden. Biden’s faltering performance at the event marked the beginning of the end of his campaign. Over the next month, Trump survived an assassination attempt, Biden resigned, and Harris became the Democratic nominee, launching a campaign that is rapidly gaining momentum.

While Biden has lagged Trump in key battleground states, Harris has made gains in some, outpacing her rival in polls. An Ipsos poll released Thursday had Harris ahead of Trump 42% to 37%, compared with a Reuters/Ipsos poll from July 22-23 that had her ahead of Trump 37% to 34%.

Harris’ rapid rise has left the Trump campaign in a quandary and struggling to develop a coherent line of attack against her. At his press conference Thursday, which was his first public appearance since Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Trump repeatedly mispronounced Harris’ name, questioned her racial identity and made a number of wild and false claims about the economy, the Biden administration’s record and his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/08/kamala-harris-trump-debate-abc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos