Imran Khan used steroids to get 'masculine' body





Imran Khan, influenced by the hyper-masculine image promoted by actors like Hrithik Roshan, Khan and Dutt, has admitted to using steroids to achieve a more 'masculine' physique.

He admitted that the pressure to conform to this image, intensified by social media and the rise of superhero movies, led him to take supplements to build muscle.

But he now prioritises his health over achieving a “heroic physique”.

What is the story?

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently revealed that he used steroids to achieve a more 'masculine' physique, similar to actors like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The 41-year-old made the confession during a candid chat on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa. Khan, who shot to fame with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has been on a hiatus since the failure of his 2015 film Katti Batti.

“It started to become a pressure point for men”

Khan said the pressure to appear more “masculine” has increased over the last two decades. He explained that this trend is due to the rise of superhero films in Western and Indian cinema. “(Since the 2010s and 2020s), it has started becoming a pressure point for men as well,” he said, adding that actors like Hrithik Roshan, Khan and Dutt have been proponents of this hyper-masculine image.

“I don't have the physique of Captain America”

Khan said: “For a long time I tried to conform to that, but I'm not built like Captain America; I'm not built like Thor. I tried my best. I took all the medications. I also resorted to steroids.” He also said the pressure was intensified by social media. “When you see it more and more, you start feeling the pressure and thinking, 'I have to look like that.'”

When Khan talked about 'always being skinny'

Last year, Khan opened up about his body image concerns. “I’ve always been skinny. I’m one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body burns everything I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction!” he wrote while posting a shirtless photo on Instagram. Admitting “I wanted a powerful, heroic physique. So I tried harder,” Khan spoke about taking supplements to build muscle and then stopping exercising during the pandemic. “These days, I’m doing better,” he added, noting that he’s “prioritizing my health.”

