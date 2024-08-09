Politics
“Starmer and Angela Rayner's kneeling was a disaster”
He says she got it because she understood the need for an inclusive Britain, although Sewell prefers the term united Britain.
To achieve this, he says, it is not enough for people to gather around a tree singing Kumbaya or feeling good playing football and suddenly the country is united for a day.
On the contrary, as one might expect from an educational consultant, he believes the answer lies in our schools.
If children work and play together at school rather than side by side, they are more likely to grow up living and socializing together, he believes.
He points out that the most racially integrated schools are private schools, but says their success can be replicated in public schools if good principals are allowed to focus on transforming their schools into centers of excellence.
Hackney, in north London, is his case study: in 1990, only 14% of children in the borough achieved five or more GCSEs with A-C grades, but the introduction of academies in the early 2000s has boosted the equivalent pass rate to more than 80% in some schools today.
As a result, Hackney has become more prosperous as middle-class parents move to the area because of its excellent public schools, which in turn contributes to better racial integration.
So if you bring people in and spend money, it's transformative and it allows you to grow in itself, right? he said.
It's a long-term plan, but what would Sewell tell Starmer that he needs to do now to promote harmony?
First of all, get rid of all the identity politics, all the nonsense, all the rhetoric around diversity, exclusion, inclusion, which is about blaming the majority for the evils of the past. It will get us nowhere. In fact, it will disunite the country.
Another immediate change should be to inject more resources into polytechnics, and he also believes that some second-tier universities should close and become centres of expertise, which would effectively be a return to the polytechnic system.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson should have directly addressed issues of inequality in education, but instead, according to Sewell, Labour is obsessed with diversity, equity and inclusion.
Sewell now runs a charity called Generating Genius, which encourages and supports children to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects at university.
The programme started for black children in London but has now spread across the country and to all ethnicities.
Last week, he said, a group of children from Newcastle came to the House of Lords for a dinner he had organised, and some of their teachers were on the verge of tears because, they said, no one gives us anything from London.
It seems that Labour needs to adopt the Tory levelling-up policy, in my view, and he agrees, although he insists that it needs to focus on education rather than housing or transport.
He says he would be happy to help Sir Keir and tells him that he must now pull himself together.
But getting things back under control doesn't just mean dealing with police issues, he adds. You know, we need to see a prime minister who says, 'OK, I get it now. I'm responsible for the whole country.'
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/08/09/sir-tony-sewell-keir-starmer-riots-angela-rayner-blm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Starmer and Angela Rayner's kneeling was a disaster”
- Paramount to lay off 15% of its US employees
- Windermere prepares Sasha Vallabhaneni for trip to US U19 women's national cricket team
- Imran Khan used steroids to get 'masculine' body
- Table tennis player Ma Long makes history for China at the Paris Games with his sixth Olympic gold medal | 2024olympics
- Harris, Trump agree to debate on ABC in September as race tightens | US Election 2024
- PM Modi hails GeM’s Rs 10 lakh crore cumulative sales milestone on its eighth anniversary – ThePrint –
- 10 of the deadliest superbugs that scientists are worried about
- The UK riots show how social media can be damaging to real life. It’s only going to get worse.
- Warari finalizes 2024 field hockey selection
- 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim, felt in NW Bengal | Kolkata News
- Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Appoints Imran Khan as Executive Housekeeper, ET HospitalityWorld