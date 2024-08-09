“Starmer and Angela Rayner's kneeling was a disaster”

He says she got it because she understood the need for an inclusive Britain, although Sewell prefers the term united Britain.

To achieve this, he says, it is not enough for people to gather around a tree singing Kumbaya or feeling good playing football and suddenly the country is united for a day.

On the contrary, as one might expect from an educational consultant, he believes the answer lies in our schools.

If children work and play together at school rather than side by side, they are more likely to grow up living and socializing together, he believes.

He points out that the most racially integrated schools are private schools, but says their success can be replicated in public schools if good principals are allowed to focus on transforming their schools into centers of excellence.

Hackney, in north London, is his case study: in 1990, only 14% of children in the borough achieved five or more GCSEs with A-C grades, but the introduction of academies in the early 2000s has boosted the equivalent pass rate to more than 80% in some schools today.

As a result, Hackney has become more prosperous as middle-class parents move to the area because of its excellent public schools, which in turn contributes to better racial integration.

So if you bring people in and spend money, it's transformative and it allows you to grow in itself, right? he said.

It's a long-term plan, but what would Sewell tell Starmer that he needs to do now to promote harmony?

First of all, get rid of all the identity politics, all the nonsense, all the rhetoric around diversity, exclusion, inclusion, which is about blaming the majority for the evils of the past. It will get us nowhere. In fact, it will disunite the country.

Another immediate change should be to inject more resources into polytechnics, and he also believes that some second-tier universities should close and become centres of expertise, which would effectively be a return to the polytechnic system.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson should have directly addressed issues of inequality in education, but instead, according to Sewell, Labour is obsessed with diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sewell now runs a charity called Generating Genius, which encourages and supports children to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects at university.

The programme started for black children in London but has now spread across the country and to all ethnicities.

Last week, he said, a group of children from Newcastle came to the House of Lords for a dinner he had organised, and some of their teachers were on the verge of tears because, they said, no one gives us anything from London.

It seems that Labour needs to adopt the Tory levelling-up policy, in my view, and he agrees, although he insists that it needs to focus on education rather than housing or transport.

He says he would be happy to help Sir Keir and tells him that he must now pull himself together.

But getting things back under control doesn't just mean dealing with police issues, he adds. You know, we need to see a prime minister who says, 'OK, I get it now. I'm responsible for the whole country.'