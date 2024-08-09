Trump attacks Harris, Walz in first appearance since announcing Democratic ticket





CNN —

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday repeatedly disparaged his rival Vice President Kamala Harris as incompetent and made a series of false and often confusing claims about his new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“He has positions that you can’t even believe exist. He fights for things that no one has ever heard of. He’s very involved in the transgender world, very involved in a lot of other worlds,” Trump told reporters gathered for his first news conference since Harris announced Walz as her vice presidential pick.

For nearly an hour, the former president answered a series of questions and tackled familiar talking points, from criticizing Democrats on immigration and the economy to a diatribe accusing the party of conspiring against President Joe Biden. He insisted that his campaign strategy has not changed now that Harris is his opponent and said he preferred to run against her, speculating at one point that her performance with white male voters would be meteoric.

I haven't recalibrated my strategy at all. It's the same policies: open borders, soft on crime. I think she's worse than Biden, Trump said. Because he was forced into this job. She was there long before.

Asked about his light campaign schedule, Trump dismissed the question as stupid before saying he was busy recording commercials, talking on the phone, on the radio and on television shows. He also noted that he was holding a press conference, his first in months, before saying Harris wasn’t smart enough to hold one herself. His last campaign event was this weekend, when he held a rally with his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. Vance, for his part, has been campaigning in the same states as Harris and Walz this week.

Trump also spent a lot of time Thursday complaining about the media coverage of his campaign rallies, at one point claiming that the audience for his Jan. 6, 2021, remarks, shortly before the U.S. Capitol riots, was the largest in history and, in an absurd twist, comparing favorably to the turnout for Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

If you look at Martin Luther King's speech, it was a great speech. And if you look at ours, it's the same number of people, same thing. Same number of people, if not, we had more, Trump said. And if you look at the picture of his audience and mine, we actually had more people. They said I had 25,000, and he had a million, and that's fine with me because I love Dr. Martin Luther King.

Trump’s rambling monologues stand in stark contrast to the newly formed Democratic ticket, which is younger and, in its few appearances so far, more focused on its favorite issues. The former president, meanwhile, seems prone to lying frequently or making misleading statements on everything from polls (very good) to the prospect of a new world war (very close).

His forays into broader critiques of Harris and the state of the country under President Joe Biden echoed familiar, if sometimes confusing, lines of attack.

“Today, there are millions and millions of dead people, and people who are dying financially because they can’t buy bacon, they can’t buy food, they can’t buy groceries,” Trump said of Americans. “They can’t do anything. They’re living horribly in our country.”

Overall, Trump's remarks were a repetition of old grievances and an intensification of new, often insulting, accusations.

American Jews who support Harris, Trump said, should have their heads examined.

“She has been very, very bad to Israel and to the Jewish people,” he added. He did not specify how or whether Harris was married to a Jewish man, Doug Emhoff.

He then downplayed the impact that abortion rights will have on the upcoming election, calling it a very small issue rather than a major factor, before again falsely claiming that Democrats support abortion even after birth.

The White House race, Trump later added, would not be competitive as long as the election was conducted fairly, again falsely suggesting that past votes were not.

The base (MAGA) represents 75% of the country, Trump said, well beyond the Republican Party.

In a slight reversal from his previous statements, when he suggested he might not debate Harris at the previously scheduled dates and times, Trump announced Thursday that he had agreed to meet with her three times.

“I think it's very important to have debates, and we've agreed with Fox on a date of September 4th. We've agreed with NBC. A pretty comprehensive agreement provided they do it on September 10th. And we've agreed with ABC on September 25th,” the former president said.

A senior Trump adviser and an ABC source familiar with the matter both said the exact dates agreed to between Trump and the networks are: Sept. 4 with Fox News, Sept. 10 with ABC and Sept. 25 with NBC.

Trump said minor details were still being worked out, including audience and locations.

